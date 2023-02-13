Job advert appears for new Dundee 10-pin bowling alley as opening ‘this year’ confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The company behind a new 10-pin bowling alley in Dundee has confirmed the leisure centre will be open this year.

A job advert for general manager of the entertainment centre says the “state of the art” facility at Kingsway West Retail Park will be open “later this year” but a date has yet t be revealed.

The £40,000 a year vacancy has been advertised online after plans to convert the former Toys R Us at Kingsway West Retail Park were approved.

Around 50 jobs in total are expected to be created once the centre opens.

The centre will be run by Tenpin, which has 49 sites across the UK, including at Fountain Park in Edinburgh.

Tenpen says it is looking for someone with around two years’ experience as a general manager, ideally in a hospitality or leisure setting.

Others skills wanted include experience of leading and developing large teams alongside determination, enthusiasm and patience.

The online vacancy says the successful applicant will be paid between £40,000 and £45,000 per year plus bonus.

As well as the 29-lane bowling alley, plans for the brand new leisure centre include karaoke rooms, laser tag and an escape room.

What’s planned at the bowling alley?

A full list of planned activities was revealed in the planning application:

A 29-lane bowling alley

Two karaoke rooms

Table tennis and pool table zone with about 10 tables

Escape room complex

Multi-level soft play zone for kids aged three to 11

Laser tag arena

Games zone including arcade

Licensed bar/restaurant