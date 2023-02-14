Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth ‘delighted’ by response to new show The Gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth ‘delighted’ by response to new show The Gold

By Ben MacDonald
February 14 2023, 2.37pm
Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth's new BBC series premiered on Sunday evening. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth's new BBC series premiered on Sunday evening. Image: DC Thomson

Millions tuned in to watch Bob Servant creator Neil Forsyth’s new BBC series over the weekend.

‘The Gold’, created by the Bafta award-winning writer from Broughty Ferry, began on Sunday evening.

The six-part series covers the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, when six men broke into a security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport.

£26 million worth of gold bullion was taken from the scene, making it the biggest theft in world history.

Neil said: “There were four million people who tuned in to the first episode and now all episodes are on the iPlayer so I hope we’ll see a lot more giving it a watch.

“The reaction has been fantastic and I’m delighted with how it has ended up.”

‘The Gold’ focuses on the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery. Image: Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

He added: “People have been trying to create a show about the robbery for years.

“I was approached to help write a story which was initially for a movie.

“I felt that there was too much in the story to have it crammed into a film and proposed that it would be made into a television series.

“It was a long but great process.”

Neil Forsyth’s ‘dream cast’ for The Gold

The show boasts big name actors, including Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and Mamma Mia star Dominic Cooper.

It filled the 9pm slot previously occupied by police drama Happy Valley, which finished last week with 7.5 million viewers.

Neil said: “I didn’t really have anyone in mind when I was writing the show, I just wanted to make sure I was getting the scripts in good shape to send out.”

“I’m delighted with the cast we have. I’ve been wanting to work with Jack Lowden who plays Kenny Noye for a long time. He should be the next James Bond.

“I was able to have actors that I have already worked with too. Emun Elliot is in ‘Guilt’ and fellow Dundee United fan Robin Laing is also in the show.”

Scottish actor Jack Lowden plays Kenny Noye in the show. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Following a busy 2022, Neil is looking forward to a calmer year.

He said: “We have finished up on the third and final series of ‘Guilt’ which will be out in April.

“I’ve also just finished on a film called ‘Dance First’ which is a biopic on the Irish novelist Samuel Beckett.

“It was fairly busy last year so I’m excited to be spending more time at home writing things that may hopefully go into production next year.”

