Hunt for youth seen brandishing ‘6in knife’ in Dundee city centre

Police are hunting for a youth seen brandishing a “6in knife” in Dundee city centre.

Passers-by looked on in shock after the male, thought to be in his teens, pulled out the blade during a confrontation between two groups on High Street on Tuesday afternoon.

One local says the knife looked about 6in long.

Police were called to the scene, close to the bus stops outside Primark, at around 3pm and officers say they are still trying to find the person responsible.

One witness told The Courier: “I was walking towards Primark when I heard a bit of commotion.

Knife had a ‘long blade’

“One group were walking the same direction as me and the other were walking towards us.

“After a bit of toing and froing the person on my side pulled out this knife from underneath his clothes.

“It was not a domestic knife. It had a long blade, about 6in long with the handle attached.

“Someone from the other side pulled out a weapon too but it came to nothing.

Shocked bystanders

“One of the guy’s mates must have told him not to do anything about it and they left the area.

“There were plenty of shocked bystanders.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3pm on Tuesday, police received a report of a male brandishing a knife on Dundee’s High Street.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the male and officers are currently searching the area.

“There are no reports of anyone injured.”