Home News Dundee

Re-opening date for HMS Unicorn confirmed after urgent roof repairs

By Poppy Watson
February 16 2023, 12.15pm
HMS Unicorn will re-open later this month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
HMS Unicorn will re-open later this month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An opening date has been confirmed for HMS Unicorn in Dundee following urgent repairs.

The almost 200-year-old ship has been closed since November to allow work to make the roof wind and watertight.

The attraction will re-open on February 21 and half-price tickets are on offer to mark the occasion.

Missing and rotten timbers on HMS Unicorn

The recently-completed repairs to Scotland’s oldest ship were funded by £50,000 from the Unicorn Preservation Society and an in-kind donation of time and expertise from commercial roofing company, Scot Steel.

More than £1 million is needed to perform a series of repairs on HMS Unicorn – after several issues were identified during surveys and structural analysis.

The Headley Trust recently donated £100,000 to help cover the cost of these “much-needed” renovations.

The Unicorn Preservation Society says the fundraising boost will go towards the replacement of missing or rotten timbers and engineering works to strengthen the ship’s weakest points.

The vessel will then be moved to the dry East Graving Dock where it will eventually form the centrepiece of a new Dundee Maritime Heritage Centre.

HMS Unicorn is the third oldest ship in the world. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Museum director Matthew Bellhouse Moran said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the ship once more this month, and we thank our many supporters for their patience.

“It has been a long period of closure – but one that was necessary for the urgent roof repairs to be completed.

“We are extremely grateful to Scott Steel for donating so much of their time and expertise in-kind for this crucial work to be completed.

“Given the current cost of living crisis, and to mark our re-opening we wanted to offer all visitors half price tickets so that as many people as possible are able to enjoy this historic ship, and also hear about our exciting plans for the future.”

First launched in 1824, HMS Unicorn is the third oldest ship in the world and has been under the care of the Unicorn Preservation Society since 1968.

As well as half-price tickets for the first month after opening, school groups are being offered free self-guided visits for the next six months.

