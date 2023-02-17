Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre

By Jake Keith
February 17 2023, 5.18pm Updated: February 17 2023, 5.41pm
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A Syrian refugee living in Dundee has spoken of the horrors facing his family in Turkey after the recent devastating earthquake.

Mohammad Bay’s mum and four siblings — all refugees too — were left with nothing after last week’s 7.8 magnitude quake destroyed their homes near the epicentre in Kahramanmaras.

The disaster left them and their families living on the streets with only wooden pallets to sleep on.

Though they survived, Mohammad’s uncle sadly died in a building collapse in a nearby city alongside his wife, their four children and two grandchildren.

Almost 44,000 people are confirmed dead after a series of quakes flattened towns and cities in the region on February 6.

Mohammad: My heart sank when I saw news in Turkey

The Whitfield resident, who fled the Middle East and settled in the City of Discovery six years ago, has been desperately trying to help ever since.

He says he first heard about the situation when his wife’s sister called her from Aleppo — where the earthquake has also toppled buildings and killed hundreds.

Mohammad said: “She called my wife in a panic at 4am in Syria as she didn’t understand what was happening.

“We told her to stay outside and she should be safe.

Mohammad’s brother Ahmed Bay, 35, and Ahmed’s son Mohamad Bay, 1, near their destroyed home in Kahramanmaras.

“I quickly checked online to see what was happening and when I realised the epicentre was so close to my family my heart sank.

“The situation out there is very, very bad but I am doing what I can for my family and I am thankful my mum, brothers and sisters are safe.”

The image above shows the devastation to the area around the city’s 12 Subat stadium, which is now filled with tents to support the disaster response.

Much of Mohammad’s family had been living in now-destroyed accommodation at 95 Kuddusi Baba Blv, just metres from the football ground to the north west.

In Kahramanmaras alone nearly 1,000 buildings have collapsed and more than 600 people have died.

The city — 80 miles from the Syrian border — is home to tens of thousands of Syrian refugees with an estimated 1 in 10 hailing from the neighbouring war-torn nation.

The image above shows the street where Mohammad’s family lived, looking from the direction of the stadium.

Mohammad added: “They feel stuck where they are because they were living in a building for refugees and now they have nothing else.

“We have managed to get some of them a safe place to stay for now in Urfa (a city around 130 miles east of Kahramanmaras), including my mother, brother and the younger children.

“I speak to them every day but we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow; nobody knows.”

Sending money to help family

The 38-year-old city bus driver is using a chunk of his wages to support them through the crisis.

That includes sending money to his friend in the nearby city of Gazientep to allow him to send a car to collect his mum, 65, and other family members to take them to safety.

To make matters worse, his brother’s wife is pregnant and is due in around 40 days.

Both Mohammad and wife Sabah Taha still have numerous friends and family members living in the border areas of Turkey and Syria who have all been affected by the tragedy.

A destroyed building in Kahramanmaras. Image: Shutterstock.

The former accountant says many now feel horrors are following them no matter where they live.

He said: “They still feel better than others because they are still alive and they try not to complain.

“But with the war in Syria as well, it’s true they can’t understand why all these problems are following them.

“I am trying to do as much as I can to help but I am so far away and I don’t have enough money to do everything I need to do.”

On Thursday — more than 10 days on from the earthquakes — people are remarkably still being pulled out alive from the rubble.

A mother was rescued in Kahramanmaras while a 12-year-old boy and two men were pulled from wrecked buildings in Antakya. 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented