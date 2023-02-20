Dundee Spar store hit by break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a break-in at the Spar on Dundee’s Perth Road.

Police were alerted to the incident just after 5am on Sunday morning.

One of the shop’s windows has now been boarded up following the break-in.

It is currently not known the full extent of the damage or if anything was stolen from the shop.

A spokesperson for CJ Lang, who own the store, said: “We can confirm that there was an incident at the Spar store on Perth Road in the early hours of Sunday morning where a break-in occurred and entry was gained to the premises.

“We are currently assisting Police Scotland with their investigation while the store remains open to customers.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.20am on Sunday morning to a report of a break-in at a premises on Perth Road.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.”

Similar incident in the area

The break-in happened a day after a similar incident at Richardson Pharmacy on Blackness Road.

Police Scotland said: “At around 5.40am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Blackness Road.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”