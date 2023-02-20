Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants By Matteo Bell February 20 2023, 4.58pm Updated: February 20 2023, 6.11pm 0 Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men are to appear in court after a raid at a Dundee bar uncovered a cannabis cultivation worth an estimated £300,000. The men, aged 20 and 31, were arrested after police carried out a search warrant at a bar on Camperdown Road. More than 300 cannabis plants were found during the raid, which took place at 8.30am on Monday. The men are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Cannabis found at Dundee bar could have caused ‘untold harm’ Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said: “We will continue to target criminals in our efforts to keep people safe. “Drugs have such a negative impact on people’s lives and we will do everything in our power to rid communities of them. “The action taken by officers in this operation prevented this cannabis reaching the streets, thereby stopping it from causing untold harm to local people.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee video games deserve Summer Streets Festival treatment Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids Opposition in Dundee challenge 4.75% council tax rise and pledge to support Big Noise… EXCLUSIVE: Tears at service marking anniversary of mum and tot murdered by Dundee predator Dundee Spar store hit by break-in Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed Dundee residents hear 'explosions' after car bursts into flames Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home Most Read 1 Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man found on Leven High Street 2 Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can… 3 Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home 4 Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub 5 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed 6 Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom 7 Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub 8 Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes 3 9 Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months More from The Courier St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6 Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval Cash needed to save 'hundreds' of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor 6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school 'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives Monday court round-up — Social drug dealer and biting bike thief KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 2 FAN VIEW: The fire is back in Raith Rovers fans' bellies... and it's down… Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Tears at service marking anniversary of mum and tot murdered by Dundee predator Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom All you need to know as Dundee-based Humza Yousaf makes pitch to be Scotland’s next first minister Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school Monday court round-up — Social drug dealer and biting bike thief Mark Johnson obituary: Carnoustie Panmure general manager ‘who would help anyone’ Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train Most Commented 1 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 2 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 3 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 4 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 6 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 7 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 8 No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone 9 Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse Hotel in Angus 10 Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Mark Birighitti howler piles pressure on Liam Fox