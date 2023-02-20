Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men are to appear in court after a raid at a Dundee bar uncovered a cannabis cultivation worth an estimated £300,000.

The men, aged 20 and 31, were arrested after police carried out a search warrant at a bar on Camperdown Road.

More than 300 cannabis plants were found during the raid, which took place at 8.30am on Monday.

The men are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Cannabis found at Dundee bar could have caused ‘untold harm’

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said: “We will continue to target criminals in our efforts to keep people safe.

“Drugs have such a negative impact on people’s lives and we will do everything in our power to rid communities of them.

“The action taken by officers in this operation prevented this cannabis reaching the streets, thereby stopping it from causing untold harm to local people.”