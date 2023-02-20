Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants

By Matteo Bell
February 20 2023, 4.58pm Updated: February 20 2023, 6.11pm
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

Two men are to appear in court after a raid at a Dundee bar uncovered a cannabis cultivation worth an estimated £300,000.

The men, aged 20 and 31, were arrested after police carried out a search warrant at a bar on Camperdown Road.

More than 300 cannabis plants were found during the raid, which took place at 8.30am on Monday.

The men are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Cannabis found at Dundee bar could have caused ‘untold harm’

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said: “We will continue to target criminals in our efforts to keep people safe.

Drugs have such a negative impact on people’s lives and we will do everything in our power to rid communities of them.

“The action taken by officers in this operation prevented this cannabis reaching the streets, thereby stopping it from causing untold harm to local people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
close up of two pairs of hands playing with video games consoles.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee video games deserve Summer Streets Festival treatment
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Opposition in Dundee challenge 4.75% council tax rise and pledge to support Big Noise…
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
EXCLUSIVE: Tears at service marking anniversary of mum and tot murdered by Dundee predator
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee Spar store hit by break-in
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee residents hear 'explosions' after car bursts into flames
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home

Most Read

1
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man found on Leven High Street
2
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
3
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home
4
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub
5
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
6
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom
7
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub
8
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes
3
9
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months

More from The Courier

Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Cash needed to save 'hundreds' of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school
St Andrews University where the TB drug was developed
'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Monday court round-up — Social drug dealer and biting bike thief
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs
2
Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
FAN VIEW: The fire is back in Raith Rovers fans' bellies... and it's down…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented