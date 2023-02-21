Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
February 21 2023, 2.57pm Updated: February 21 2023, 6.16pm
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Laura Young continues to campaign for a ban on sales of disposable vapes. Image: Laura Young/Supplied

Dundee City Council has backed a proposed ban on the sale of disposable vapes after hearing how some retailers ignore their legal obligations.

The decision was reached, without division, after a six month campaign by climate activist and environmental science PhD student, Laura Young.

Laura exposed the shocking amount of litter caused by people discarding the devices on the streets of Dundee.

A Twitter post revealed she picked up plastic packaging, mouthpieces and batteries from tossed-aside e-cigarettes at a rate of one per minute during a four mile walk.

Laura gave a talk on the issue at the local authority’s online policy and resources committee on Monday evening.

A motion put forward by the Liberal Democrat group was backed by all members.

The council’s chief executive, Gregory Colgan, will now write to Lorna Slater, Scottish Government Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity calling for a ban on sales of disposable vapes across Scotland “as soon as practicable”.

A letter will also be sent to Iain Gulland, executive director and chief
executive officer at Zero Waste Scotland.

In her speech to the committee, Laura spoke of the dangers of fires from dumped lithium batteries, and the negligence of retailers failing to follow the law.

‘Wouldn’t it be great?’

She said: “Wouldn’t it be great if retailers had collection boxes for these things? Ah, it would be great. And that is actually what the regulation is just now.

“But you will not find collection points at retailers who sell single use disposable vapes.

“And that is a failure when it comes to WEEE (waste electrical and electronic equipment)  regulations.”

According to the UK Government, these laws are to “reduce the amount of waste electrical and electronic equipment incinerated or sent to landfill sites.”

This is supposed to be done by means of “recovery, reuse and recycling of products and components.”

It further states on the UK government website that among those who should comply are “distributors (including retailers) who make EEE available on the UK market, including by distance selling.” The laws came into force in 2014.

Laura Young with disposable vapes collected from the streets of Dundee. Joanna Bremner/DCT.

‘A big fat nothing’

SNP councillor for Coldside, Heather Anderson reminded the committee that the Scottish Government has commissioned an “urgent review” on disposable vapes.

She asked Laura if she’d approached the UK government on the issue “because the whole regulation of trade is something they might have something to say on.”

Laura replied: “Yup. And I’ve pretty much had a big fat nothing!”

She said when her campaign started, she first contacted her MP in Glasgow, Kirsten Oswald, SNP member for East Renfrewshire.

Laura said Ms Oswald put written and oral questions to the UK Government and hosted a debate on the “environmental impacts” of the vapes.

Laura said the response was: “We have this thing called WEEE regulations; we just need to make sure people are complying that – in theory if we got it right – it should be the solution. We know that’s not the case.”

Laura added: “I would, of course, have loved this to have been a UK effort, a UK campaign, fighting the bigger battle, but unfortunately, we just weren’t getting anywhere when it came to Westminster.”

Councillor Heather Anderson, Image: Mark Thomas.

‘I hope this inspires’

Following the meeting, Laura said: “The council seemed determined to hold companies accountable for their failings to comply with waste and trading standards regulations, alongside thinking creatively about addressing some of the environmental and public health concerns, particularly with young people.

“I hope this inspires more councils to join in this call for the Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes.”

