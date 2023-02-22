Dundee firefighter says he saw ‘humanity at its best’ during Turkish earthquake rescue mission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee firefighter has opened up about the “bravery and commitment” he witnessed during a search and rescue operation in Turkey.

Crew Commander Steven Adams, who is based at Macalpine Road fire station, was one of four Scottish firefighters sent to assist following a series of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

They were part of a 77-strong UK International Search and Rescue (ISAR) team.

Now back home in Dundee, Steven says he will never forget what he saw during his 10 days searching for survivors.

Steven said: “The responsibility I felt was massive.

“The bravery and commitment shown by all 77 personnel was something that can’t be underestimated.”

The ISAR team was helped by an interpreter who drove 12 hours from Istanbul to assist.

Steven said: “He was on the front line with us, interacting with casualties, doing all he could do with the resources he had.

“It was humanity at its best. The bravery and commitment he showed was something I’ll never forget.”

Dundee firefighter led 20-hour rescue mission

On his second day in Turkey, Steven led a successful rescue operation lasting 20 hours.

A 28-year-old man had become trapped in a six-storey apartment block.

It was feared his legs would need to be amputated to free him however the rescue team managed to get him out and save his legs.

But not all operations were successful.

Steven said: “We recovered a lady who had sadly died due to her injuries and her husband put his arms around us for reuniting his wife with his family, as he would never have been able to do that himself.”

‘Constant noise’

Since returning home Steven said he finds silence difficult.

“I’ve struggled with the quiet,” he said.

“In Turkey it was constant noise – sirens 24/7, generators, shouting.

“Then all of sudden, you’re back home to quiet.

“The welfare and support provided by the fire and rescue service has been excellent.”

Steven was joined by fellow Scottish firefighters John Aitchison from Portlethen, Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld, both from Aberdeen.

Steven and John have been been involved in previous rescue operations, including in Nepal, where an earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people in 2015.

Steven said: “We want to make a difference, whether at home or overseas. Do we wish it was more? Of course, we do.

“We always want to push that little bit extra but we made a massive difference.

“We reunited 11 people with their families who had given up hope.

“This UK ISAR team managed to do that and this has been the most successful operation for 30 years.”