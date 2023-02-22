Dundee firefighter says he saw ‘humanity at its best’ during Turkish earthquake rescue mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee firefighter says he saw ‘humanity at its best’ during Turkish earthquake rescue mission

By Ben MacDonald
February 22 2023, 4.55pm Updated: February 22 2023, 5.19pm
Dundee firefighter Steven Adams spent 10 days in Turkey. Image: SFRS
Dundee firefighter Steven Adams spent 10 days in Turkey. Image: SFRS

A Dundee firefighter has opened up about the “bravery and commitment” he witnessed during a search and rescue operation in Turkey.

Crew Commander Steven Adams, who is based at Macalpine Road fire station, was one of four Scottish firefighters sent to assist following a series of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

They were part of a 77-strong UK International Search and Rescue (ISAR) team.

Now back home in Dundee, Steven says he will never forget what he saw during his 10 days searching for survivors.

Steven Adams has returned to Dundee after joining the rescue operation in Turkey. Image: SFRS

Steven said: “The responsibility I felt was massive.

“The bravery and commitment shown by all 77 personnel was something that can’t be underestimated.”

The ISAR team was helped by an interpreter who drove 12 hours from Istanbul to assist.

Steven said: “He was on the front line with us, interacting with casualties, doing all he could do with the resources he had.

“It was humanity at its best. The bravery and commitment he showed was something I’ll never forget.”

Dundee firefighter led 20-hour rescue mission

On his second day in Turkey, Steven led a successful rescue operation lasting 20 hours.

A 28-year-old man had become trapped in a six-storey apartment block.

It was feared his legs would need to be amputated to free him however the rescue team managed to get him out and save his legs.

The MacAlpine Road firefighter led a 20-hour operation. Image: SFRS

But not all operations were successful.

Steven said: “We recovered a lady who had sadly died due to her injuries and her husband put his arms around us for reuniting his wife with his family, as he would never have been able to do that himself.”

‘Constant noise’

Since returning home Steven said he finds silence difficult.

“I’ve struggled with the quiet,” he said.

“In Turkey it was constant noise – sirens 24/7, generators, shouting.

“Then all of sudden, you’re back home to quiet.

“The welfare and support provided by the fire and rescue service has been excellent.”

Steven was joined by fellow Scottish firefighters John Aitchison from Portlethen, Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld, both from Aberdeen.

Steven (second right) with (from left) John Aitchison, Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld. Image: SFRS

Steven and John have been been involved in previous rescue operations, including in Nepal, where an earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people in 2015.

Steven said: “We want to make a difference, whether at home or overseas. Do we wish it was more? Of course, we do.

“We always want to push that little bit extra but we made a massive difference.

“We reunited 11 people with their families who had given up hope.

“This UK ISAR team managed to do that and this has been the most successful operation for 30 years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Volunteers and staff at The Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Funding fears for historic Dundee charity credited with 'keeping kids off the streets'
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding
Marco Cavola (left) was killed in a shotgun blast by childhood friend Franco Moroni.
Gunman who fired fatal Perthshire shot told police 'I don't shoot, I'm not an…
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga?
Former Dundee lecturer Ken Riley has died.. Unknown. Picture: Frank King.
Ken Riley: Dundee lecturer, musician and spiritual seeker dies
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
The Dick McTaggart Centre closed on Friday.
Gymnasts' frustration as electrical fault closes Dundee's Dick McTaggart Centre
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Tayside and Fife through the decades
Harris Academy, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools

Most Read

1
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
2
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
3
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
4
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
5
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
6
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee’s Olympia pool saga?
7
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
8
Fotheringham in full flow. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham on ‘pinch myself’ moment at Tannadice
9
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback
Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell got on the same wavelength off the field as well as on.
Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step…
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed 'until further notice'
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
The first day of targeted strike action saw EIS members lobbying outside Ms Sommerville's constituency office in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary's Fife constituency
McPake and McGowan worked together at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul McGowan 'not at Dunfermline to see out career' as Dundee stalwart lays out…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Warrants for trafficking charge trio
McGowan has been at Dens for nine years. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals…
Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Liverpool v Real Madrid howlers might have made Mark Birighitti feel better…
Master Chefs of Great Britain chair George McIvor and 17-year-old chef Connor Cameron at the Seafood Masterclass. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: More than 200 students treated to demonstrations by four Michelin chefs at St…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented