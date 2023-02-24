Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks

By Matteo Bell
February 24 2023, 2.19pm Updated: February 24 2023, 3.40pm
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson

Staff at a Dundee Farmfoods have been told the shop will close within weeks.

Workers at the store on Cowgate, opposite the Wellgate Shopping Centre, have been given a closing date of Sunday March 19.

They have confirmed the news to shoppers at the outlet.

However, Farmfoods has refused to comment when contacted by The Courier.

It is not clear whether the closure will lead to any job losses.

Farmfoods closure latest to hit city centre

It is the latest blow to retail in that part of the city centre.

At the end of last year, the closure of clothing shop Wilkies – next door to Farmfoods – was announced.

Then last month, the Game store on Murraygate, round the corner from Farmfoods, shut.

Murraygate will also lose its M&S store when the firm relocates to a new, larger outlet at Gallager Retail Park – which could happen by the end of this year.

The former Tesco Metro outlet is also still empty, after the retailer was forced to leave that site by landlord Sports Direct, though it has since opened a smaller outlet further along the street.

The unit which housed the former Tesco store on the Murraygate remains empty.
The former Tesco Metro site on Murraygate remains shut. Image: Kenny Smith

Several units inside the Wellgate are also lying empty, including the large area formerly occupied by department store TJ Hughes.

Other closures elsewhere in the city centre include clothes store Manifesto and Paperchase in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Bucking the trend is Keepsakes, the Pitlochry-based gift chain which opened in the former Yours clothing unit on Murraygate earlier this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
George McPherson
George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu's 2023 Scotland heat
Franco Moroni, Marco Cavola and Peter Bruce.
Hunter found not guilty in killing near Dundee as shooting agent's conviction revealed
Dundee chef Dragos Henter
Chef jailed after threat to slash partner's face 'like The Joker' in Dundee
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Succession ending confirmed as Dundee's Brian Cox prepares to say farewell to Logan Roy
2
Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Pair charged over series of thefts and break-ins in Dundee and Tayport

Most Read

1
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
5
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
6
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
7
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
8
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
9
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
The Farmfoods store on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft
Kate Forbes gives a thumbs up
MORAG LINDSAY: I don't much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented