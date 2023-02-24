Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at a Dundee Farmfoods have been told the shop will close within weeks.

Workers at the store on Cowgate, opposite the Wellgate Shopping Centre, have been given a closing date of Sunday March 19.

They have confirmed the news to shoppers at the outlet.

However, Farmfoods has refused to comment when contacted by The Courier.

It is not clear whether the closure will lead to any job losses.

Farmfoods closure latest to hit city centre

It is the latest blow to retail in that part of the city centre.

At the end of last year, the closure of clothing shop Wilkies – next door to Farmfoods – was announced.

Then last month, the Game store on Murraygate, round the corner from Farmfoods, shut.

Murraygate will also lose its M&S store when the firm relocates to a new, larger outlet at Gallager Retail Park – which could happen by the end of this year.

The former Tesco Metro outlet is also still empty, after the retailer was forced to leave that site by landlord Sports Direct, though it has since opened a smaller outlet further along the street.

Several units inside the Wellgate are also lying empty, including the large area formerly occupied by department store TJ Hughes.

Other closures elsewhere in the city centre include clothes store Manifesto and Paperchase in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Bucking the trend is Keepsakes, the Pitlochry-based gift chain which opened in the former Yours clothing unit on Murraygate earlier this month.