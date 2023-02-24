Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of people rallied in Dundee’s city square on Friday night to show solidarity with Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The crowd waved and wore Ukrainian flags, with refugees and locals coming together to hear speeches from a number of Ukrainians and their Scottish allies.

The event marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion which has claimed thousands of lives in Ukraine throughout the past year.

It was organised by the Ukraine Solidarity Group Scotland at Dundee’s Ukrainian community.

Dundee rally was attended by both Scots and Ukrainians

A six-metre long yellow and blue flag was also unfurled at the demonstration – and speeches were given in both Ukrainian and English.

Ukrainians living in Dundee have welcomed the solidarity.

Rostyslav Kruk, a 17-year-old from Lviv, said: “Scottish people, thank you for all of your support.

“I’m wearing a Scottish flag on my shoulders today because I wanted not just to express my grief to the fallen Ukrainian people, but also to thank all of the Scots who provided us with shelter, with education, with food and with a safe place to live.

“My father was a lawyer back in Ukraine but because of the war the demand for legal professionals fell rapidly and he basically lost all of his clients.

“He switched to online working and moved here with me.

“My mum is still staying there because she is pretty conservative about moving countries and she doesn’t know English, so she’s just staying there with my little brother.

“My grandparents are still staying over there.

“It’s hard. Every time I get a notification for an air alarm on my phone and I understand that they are still there and they are still under the risk of shelling or of an air attack it just hurts my heart.”

‘They still care – that’s what Dundonians do’

Dr Maria Jemicz, an Abertay lecturer who was born in Scotland to a Ukrainian father, helped organise the event.

She said: “I’m really chuffed with the amount of people that have shown support and turned up, the amount of speakers we’ve had, the different variety of speakers we’ve had.

“It’s been terrific.

“They still care – and that’s what Dundonians do.”

The rally was not the only show of support for Ukrainians in Tayside.

In Perth, residents gathered in St Paul’s Square to mark the anniversary of the invasion.

The organisers of the Dundee demonstration also plan to hold a requiem mass at St Paul’s Cathedral to honour the innocent lives lost in the conflict.

The mass will be held at 1pm on Sunday and members of the public are invited to join and show their support.