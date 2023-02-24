Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion

By Matteo Bell
February 24 2023, 9.01pm Updated: February 24 2023, 9.02pm
Ukrainians and Scots in Dundee city square. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainians and Scots in Dundee city square. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

Dozens of people rallied in Dundee’s city square on Friday night to show solidarity with Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The crowd waved and wore Ukrainian flags, with refugees and locals coming together to hear speeches from a number of Ukrainians and their Scottish allies.

The event marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion which has claimed thousands of lives in Ukraine throughout the past year.

The rally was organised to show support for Ukraine. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

It was organised by the Ukraine Solidarity Group Scotland at Dundee’s Ukrainian community.

Dundee rally was attended by both Scots and Ukrainians

A six-metre long yellow and blue flag was also unfurled at the demonstration – and speeches were given in both Ukrainian and English.

Ukrainians living in Dundee have welcomed the solidarity.

The six-metre long flag. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

Rostyslav Kruk, a 17-year-old from Lviv, said: “Scottish people, thank you for all of your support.

“I’m wearing a Scottish flag on my shoulders today because I wanted not just to express my grief to the fallen Ukrainian people, but also to thank all of the Scots who provided us with shelter, with education, with food and with a safe place to live.

Rostyslav Kruk. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

“My father was a lawyer back in Ukraine but because of the war the demand for legal professionals fell rapidly and he basically lost all of his clients.

“He switched to online working and moved here with me.

“My mum is still staying there because she is pretty conservative about moving countries and she doesn’t know English, so she’s just staying there with my little brother.

Ukrainian flags were waved in the city square. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

“My grandparents are still staying over there.

“It’s hard. Every time I get a notification for an air alarm on my phone and I understand that they are still there and they are still under the risk of shelling or of an air attack it just hurts my heart.”

‘They still care – that’s what Dundonians do’

Dr Maria Jemicz, an Abertay lecturer who was born in Scotland to a Ukrainian father, helped organise the event.

She said: “I’m really chuffed with the amount of people that have shown support and turned up, the amount of speakers we’ve had, the different variety of speakers we’ve had.

“It’s been terrific.

Dr Maria Jemicz. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

“They still care – and that’s what Dundonians do.”

The rally was not the only show of support for Ukrainians in Tayside.

In Perth, residents gathered in St Paul’s Square to mark the anniversary of the invasion.

The organisers of the Dundee demonstration also plan to hold a requiem mass at St Paul’s Cathedral to honour the innocent lives lost in the conflict.

The mass will be held at 1pm on Sunday and members of the public are invited to join and show their support.

