Home News Dundee

Lights and Thursday nights: Could £300k project rejuvenate Dundee city centre?

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 28 2023, 5.48pm Updated: February 28 2023, 6.24pm
More lighting banners could be put up in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
More lighting banners could be put up in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Council chiefs hope a £300,000 project could help rejuvenate Dundee city centre.

City Nights and City Lights would feature new lights and banners on several streets, along with initiatives to get people visiting the area on Thursday evenings.

It could be boosted with incentives like parking and public transport offers.

More details are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks if the project gets the backing of councillors.

What is being proposed?

Plans include:

  • Exchange Street: Addition of an illuminated sign that would be visible from Shore Terrace and Slessor Gardens along with improvements to the entrances to the street with bike stands and planters.
  • Union Street: Temporary decorations on the wires used for the Christmas lights and other permanent improvements to make use of the street’s pedestrianisation.
  • Murraygate/High Street: New tartan-themed banners linking to the V&A’s upcoming exhibition.
  • Thursday night pilot: Drive to get more people into the city centre on 13 Thursdays between April and June, from 5pm and 8pm. According to the council, this would include a “significant promotional campaign”, a programme of events and a website for information to “create a buzz around the city’s new offer and drive the footfall required to enable success”.

What do you make of the proposals? Let us know in the comments below

A council report also says a programme of work is planned to improve lighting on key buildings, points of interest and street art – with work on The McManus already under way.

Dundee City Council says a small grant would be made available for businesses participating, if they are offering something beyond their normal opening hours.

Public transport providers would also be offered incentives to encourage participation by families while parking concessions would be considered.

Coldside councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Documents show a total of £315,000 would be needed for the project with funding coming from sources including the Scottish Government’s City Centre Recovery Fund.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “People told us that there was a real need to create a vibrant city centre with unique destinations, as well as taking specific action around the evening economy.

“Having included those aspirations in the draft plan these new proposals, developed in consultation with stakeholders, go some way towards making them a reality.”

