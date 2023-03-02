Casualty taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Dundee road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a Dundee road.

Emergency services were called to Drumgeith Road shortly before 10pm on Wednesday.

Police closed a section of the road off as paramedics – including a special operations team – tended to those involved.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed one person was taken to Ninewells Hospital but no details have been confirmed on their condition.

She said: “We received a call at 9.59pm on Wednesday to attend a road traffic collision on Drumgeith Road, Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene. We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland said recovery was arranged for the vehicles before the road reopened.