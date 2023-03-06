Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’

By Neil Henderson
March 6 2023, 12.18pm Updated: March 6 2023, 6.30pm
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes, 16, passed away suddenly on Saturday. Image: Wendy Bertie/Facebook

A teenager who died suddenly in Dundee has been described as a “beautiful girl” by her former head teacher – as thousands of pounds are raised in her memory.

Lennix Hughes, 16, died after taking unwell at a home on Dudhope Gardens in the early hours of Saturday.

Police probing the tragedy say her death is being treated as unexplained.

On Monday morning, pupils at her former school, Grove Academy, were informed of her death.

Lennix in a Courier picture from 2017 at Broughty Ferry gala with friend Sophie Mullen. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

And in a statement sent to parents, rector Graham Hutton paid tribute to Lennix.

He wrote: “We are very sorry to inform parents and pupils of the very tragic news that former pupil Lennix Hughes, who left Grove in June 2022, has died.

“Her death is officially unexplained.

“This is very sad news and our deepest condolences and love as a school go out to Lennix’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time.

Counsellors and psychologists supporting pupils

“Lennix was a lovely girl who was a caring soul and it is a tragic end to a beautiful girl’s young life which has been cut dreadfully and painfully short.

“We have asked our counsellors and educational psychologist to come in and be available all day, in addition to guidance teachers and pupil support workers, if pupils require help, support and consolation.”

Police remain on Dudhope Gardens on Monday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police were called to Dudhope Gardens at around 5am on Saturday after receiving reports about a 16-year-old taking unwell.

Lennix was taken to Ninewells Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers still have a presence outside the property two days on.

Fundraiser collects thousands in Lennix’s memory

A fundraiser launched in memory of Lennix has already raised thousands of pounds.

Gill Young from The Shack street food, a family friend who set up the page, said in a Facebook post that the teenager was pursuing a career in beauty and had gained an apprenticeship.

The post said: “Turning 17 next month was the next chapter in her life: driving lessons, new job, holiday, all set up ready to go.

“The shock is so unbelievable. The outpouring of grief in our beautiful city shows what a beautiful bairn she was.”

She added that Lennix was “an absolute beauty inside and out”.

