Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’

A teenager who died suddenly in Dundee has been described as a “beautiful girl” by her former head teacher – as thousands of pounds are raised in her memory.

Lennix Hughes, 16, died after taking unwell at a home on Dudhope Gardens in the early hours of Saturday.

Police probing the tragedy say her death is being treated as unexplained.

On Monday morning, pupils at her former school, Grove Academy, were informed of her death.

And in a statement sent to parents, rector Graham Hutton paid tribute to Lennix.

He wrote: “We are very sorry to inform parents and pupils of the very tragic news that former pupil Lennix Hughes, who left Grove in June 2022, has died.

“Her death is officially unexplained.

“This is very sad news and our deepest condolences and love as a school go out to Lennix’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time.

Counsellors and psychologists supporting pupils

“Lennix was a lovely girl who was a caring soul and it is a tragic end to a beautiful girl’s young life which has been cut dreadfully and painfully short.

“We have asked our counsellors and educational psychologist to come in and be available all day, in addition to guidance teachers and pupil support workers, if pupils require help, support and consolation.”

Police were called to Dudhope Gardens at around 5am on Saturday after receiving reports about a 16-year-old taking unwell.

Lennix was taken to Ninewells Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers still have a presence outside the property two days on.

Fundraiser collects thousands in Lennix’s memory

A fundraiser launched in memory of Lennix has already raised thousands of pounds.

Gill Young from The Shack street food, a family friend who set up the page, said in a Facebook post that the teenager was pursuing a career in beauty and had gained an apprenticeship.

The post said: “Turning 17 next month was the next chapter in her life: driving lessons, new job, holiday, all set up ready to go.

“The shock is so unbelievable. The outpouring of grief in our beautiful city shows what a beautiful bairn she was.”

She added that Lennix was “an absolute beauty inside and out”.