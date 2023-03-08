Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promoters of a major music festival have confirmed it will not be returning to Dundee this year.

DF Concerts says it has no plans to hold a second Summer Sessions in the city in 2023.

The festival came to Slessor Gardens for the first time last year, featuring headline performances from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Stereophonics.

Each show had capacity for 12,000 fans – though neither gig sold out.

And while DF Concerts has never confirmed whether it had any plans for a follow-up Dundee festival, it has hosted runs of Summer Sessions shows in both Glasgow and Edinburgh in successive years.

However, the firm has hinted that it may come back in the future.

DF Concerts hints at future return to Dundee

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Dundee Summer Sessions will not be taking place in 2023, however we look forward to being back in Dundee in the future.”

It comes as Slessor Gardens is still set to host some major shows this year.

Indie icons James will be joined by Razorlight for a show on Friday July 28, while Bastille will perform the following night.

Before then, the city will welcome tens of thousands of music fans for Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in May.

A host of other concerts and festivals are taking place across Tayside this year.

The Courier has previously revealed how much money Dundee City Council makes for events at Slessor Gardens.