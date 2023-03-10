List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bus passengers in Tayside and Fife will have to pay more to travel with Stagecoach from April.

The transport firm has announced an average 15% rise for its fares – blaming the continued impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis.

While single fares will continue to vary in price depending on the length of the journey, other fixed tickets will see their costs go up from Sunday April 2.

Prices will also continue to vary depending on where the ticket is bought and used.

Tickets that can only be used in specific zones – such as Dundee, Kirkcaldy, Perth and Arbroath – are cheaper than regional tickets for wider areas, such as Angus or Central Fife.

The more expensive tickets, which give unlimited travel across all of Stagecoach’s East Scotland range, will also see an increase in price.

How much will tickets cost?

Adult

DayRider (unlimited travel in chosen zone for one day) for a town/city zone: Increasing from £3.80 to £4

Increasing from £3.80 to £4 7 Day MegaRider (unlimited travel in chosen zone for a week) for a town/city zone: Increasing from £13.70 to £14.40

Increasing from £13.70 to £14.40 DayRider for a regional zone: Increasing from £6.80 to £8

Increasing from £6.80 to £8 7 Day MegaRider for a regional zone: Increasing from £23.80 to £28

Increasing from £23.80 to £28 DayRider for the East Scotland zone: Increasing from £9.50 to £11

Increasing from £9.50 to £11 7 Day MegaRider for the East Scotland zone: Increasing from £31.50 to £36.50

Student

DayRider for a town/city zone: Increasing from £2.80 to £3

Increasing from £2.80 to £3 7 Day MegaRider for a town/city zone: Increasing from £10.30 to £10.80

Increasing from £10.30 to £10.80 DayRider for a regional zone: Increasing from £5.10 to £6

Increasing from £5.10 to £6 7 Day MegaRider for a regional zone: Increasing from £17.90 to £21

Increasing from £17.90 to £21 DayRider for the East Scotland zone: Increasing from £7.10 to £8.30

Increasing from £7.10 to £8.30 7 Day MegaRider for the East Scotland zone: Increasing from £23.20 to £27.40

Child

DayRider for a town/city zone: Increasing from £2.30 to £2.40

Increasing from £2.30 to £2.40 DayRider for a regional zone: Increasing from £4.10 to £4.80

Increasing from £4.10 to £4.80 DayRider for the East Scotland zone: Increasing from £5.70 to £6.60

Passengers aged five to 21 with a valid NEC card will still be able to travel for free.

Details of other fares can be found online.

Stagecoach explains why fares are going up

Stagecoach says the increase is justified given the challenges facing the transport sector.

The company says passenger numbers are still less than what they were before the pandemic, and on March 30 the emergency Scottish Government funding which has been provided to bus firms throughout the pandemic is set to be withdrawn.

Douglas Robertson, managing director of Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “With operating costs continuing to rise, we will be making changes to our fares from April 2 to prioritise investment in our people, our fleet, and our customers.

“We understand the cost-of-living pressures our customers face, and we realise that fare increases are not welcome.

“However, we strongly believe our fares still represent good value for money.”

Transport Scotland says the Covid funding was always designed to be temporary.