Home News Dundee

Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars

By Kieran Webster
March 13 2023, 9.24pm Updated: March 13 2023, 9.43pm
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.

A Dundee road is closed following a crash involving two cars.

The crash happened at around 7.45pm on Monday night at the Arbroath Road and Claypotts Road junction.

Police Scotland have confirmed the road is closed following the crash.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

‘Almighty bang’

One eyewitness claimed they heard “an almighty bang” when it happened.

Another eyewitness said: “The road is still closed, and traffic trying to travel west isn’t getting access along Arbroath Road.

“I’m getting diverted along Claypotts Road.

Motorists are being diverted following the crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“One police van is positioned at the crossing on Arbroath Road with its blue lights on.”

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “At around 7.45pm on Monday March 13, police received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Arbroath Road at its junction with Claypotts Road.

“There are no further details at this stage and inquiries are ongoing.”

