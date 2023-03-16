Two men charged with multiple offences after crash on busy Dundee road By James Simpson March 16 2023, 2.52pm Updated: March 16 2023, 4.00pm Coupar Angus Road, Dundee. Image: Google [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been charged with multiple offences after a crash in Dundee. Police were called to the Lochee area of the city following a collision on Coupar Angus Road on Wednesday evening. One police vehicle attended just after 5pm, near Lidl, following the crash before two men – aged 49 and 37 – were arrested. The damaged car on the Coupar Angus Road. Image: Supplied Officers were also seen in neighbouring Lorne Street. A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in connection with the matter. She said: “Two men, aged 49 and 37, have been arrested and charged with a number of offences following a crash on Coupar Angus Road, Lochee, at around 5pm on Wednesday March 15. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close