Two men charged with multiple offences after crash on busy Dundee road

Two men have been charged with multiple offences after a crash in Dundee.

Police were called to the Lochee area of the city following a collision on Coupar Angus Road on Wednesday evening.

One police vehicle attended just after 5pm, near Lidl, following the crash before two men – aged 49 and 37 – were arrested.

Officers were also seen in neighbouring Lorne Street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in connection with the matter.

She said: “Two men, aged 49 and 37, have been arrested and charged with a number of offences following a crash on Coupar Angus Road, Lochee, at around 5pm on Wednesday March 15.