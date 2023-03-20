Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a Dundee-born man found dead at his home in North Yorkshire.

Grant Keith Anderson, who lived in Scarborough, died at the age of 53 earlier this month.

Police are now working with the coroner to locate his next of kin – who they believe may be in Dundee.

Grant – whose death is not being treated as suspicious – may also have links to Cockermouth in Cumbria.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We know Mr Anderson was born in Dundee, and so it’s possible he had friends or family there.

“We really want to locate his next of kin, so we’re particularly appealing to people with links to the city to contact us if you can help at all.”

If you can help us trace any family members, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Annette Laycock.

Police were not able to provide a photograph of Grant.