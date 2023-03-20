Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire

By Poppy Watson
March 20 2023, 4.55pm Updated: March 20 2023, 5.02pm
Missing fife teenager
Police are appealing for help to trace Grant Keith Anderson's family.

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a Dundee-born man found dead at his home in North Yorkshire.

Grant Keith Anderson, who lived in Scarborough, died at the age of 53 earlier this month.

Police are now working with the coroner to locate his next of kin – who they believe may be in Dundee.

Grant – whose death is not being treated as suspicious – may also have links to Cockermouth in Cumbria.

Grant died in the coastal town of Scarborough in North Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We know Mr Anderson was born in Dundee, and so it’s possible he had friends or family there.

“We really want to locate his next of kin, so we’re particularly appealing to people with links to the city to contact us if you can help at all.”

If you can help us trace any family members, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Annette Laycock.

Police were not able to provide a photograph of Grant.

