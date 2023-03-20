Police probe break-in at Dundee school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a break-in at St John’s RC High School in Dundee.

The school, which sits on Harefield Road, was targeted on Saturday night.

Police were called just after 8pm and an investigation has been launched.

It is not yet known if anything was stolen or damaged during the break-in.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a break-in in the Harefield Road area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.”

Appeal for information to be passed to police

Dundee City Council urged anyone with details of the St John’s break-in to contact police.

A spokesperson said: “We would appeal for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”