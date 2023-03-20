Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died at a property in Broughty Ferry.

Emergency services including two ambulances and several police cars were sent to Marlee Court on Monday afternoon but the man had already died.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

The man’s age and identity has yet to be revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to an address in the Marlee Road area of Broughty Ferry, Dundee, following the death of a man around 2.30pm on Monday.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.12pm to attend an incident at Marlee Court, Dundee.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”