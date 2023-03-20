Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains are delayed heading to Dundee due to a signalling fault in Fife.

Anyone heading to the city from Edinburgh on Monday evening is being warned of disruption due to the issue.

ScotRail says the fault is between Ladybank and Cupar.

Trains are being delayed or revised as a result.

Disruption is expected to last until 11pm.

NEW: We are dealing with a signalling issue between Ladybank and Cupar, this is disrupting trains heading towards Dundee @NetworkRailScot staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly to look into this. pic.twitter.com/dWtTo5O4uK — ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 20, 2023

Staff from Network Rail are to arrive on site shortly and will begin looking into the problem.

Passengers are being told to speak to station staff or use help points on the platform for more information.