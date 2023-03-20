Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife

Trains are delayed heading to Dundee due to a signalling fault in Fife.
Anyone heading to the city from Edinburgh on Monday evening is being warned of disruption due to the issue.
ScotRail says the fault is between Ladybank and Cupar.
Trains are being delayed or revised as a result.
Disruption is expected to last until 11pm.
NEW: We are dealing with a signalling issue between Ladybank and Cupar, this is disrupting trains heading towards Dundee @NetworkRailScot staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly to look into this. pic.twitter.com/dWtTo5O4uK