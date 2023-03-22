Zara Larsson and Wet Leg set for Dundee as Radio 1’s Big Weekend Sunday line-up confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The line-up for the final day of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee has been revealed.

Zara Larsson, Wet Leg, Becky Hill and Nothing But Thieves join the acts already announced for the Sunday of the festival – Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan.

They will perform on the main stage on May 28 at Camperdown Park.

It comes after the Saturday line-up was confirmed earlier this week with The 1975 headlining and acts like the Jonas Brothers, Jess Glynne and Tom Grennan also set to appear.

The latest names were announced by Greg James on his Radio 1 breakfast show on Wednesday.

In a post on social media, band Wet Leg said: “It feels like just yesterday that we nearly wet ourselves with fear before playing the future sounds stage, or maybe it was raining?

“Anyway, we’ll be in Dundee for Radio 1’s big weekend this year but this time on the main stage apparently.

“See you soon.”

Future Sounds and BBC Introducing stage line-ups

Up-and-coming artists on the Future Sounds stage on the Sunday include Sub Focus, Raye, Cassyette, Inhaler, Cat Burns, Ashnikko, Georgia and Arlo Parks.

Meanwhile Scottish singer Katie Gregson-Macleod will be joined by Aby Coulibaly, Brooke Combe, Gretel Hanlyn, Michael Aldag, Piers James and Rose Gray on the BBC Introducing stage.

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets for Saturday and Sunday when they go on sale on Friday at 8.30am.

Tickets for the Friday night – featuring dance acts – will be released the following week, Friday March 31, at 6.30pm.

Tickets reserved for local fans

A total of 15,000 tickets will be available for the Friday with 35,000 for each of Saturday and Sunday.

Half of tickets will initially be reserved for people living in the DD1 to DD11 postcodes.

Shuttle buses will help ferry fans between the city centre and Camperdown Park.

A range of temporary job and volunteer positions are available for the event.

The Courier has produced a handy guide to everything you need to know about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.