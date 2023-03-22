Zara Larsson and Wet Leg set for Dundee as Radio 1’s Big Weekend Sunday line-up confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Zara Larsson and Wet Leg set for Dundee as Radio 1’s Big Weekend Sunday line-up confirmed

By Neil Henderson and Kieran Webster
March 22 2023, 8.44am Updated: March 22 2023, 9.28am
Zara Larsson is playing Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The line-up for the final day of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee has been revealed.

Zara Larsson, Wet Leg, Becky Hill and Nothing But Thieves join the acts already announced for the Sunday of the festival – Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan.

They will perform on the main stage on May 28 at Camperdown Park.

It comes after the Saturday line-up was confirmed earlier this week with The 1975 headlining and acts like the Jonas Brothers, Jess Glynne and Tom Grennan also set to appear.

Wet Leg will also appear on the Sunday. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The latest names were announced by Greg James on his Radio 1 breakfast show on Wednesday.

In a post on social media, band Wet Leg said: “It feels like just yesterday that we nearly wet ourselves with fear before playing the future sounds stage, or maybe it was raining?

“Anyway, we’ll be in Dundee for Radio 1’s big weekend this year but this time on the main stage apparently.

“See you soon.”

Future Sounds and BBC Introducing stage line-ups

Up-and-coming artists on the Future Sounds stage on the Sunday include Sub Focus, Raye, Cassyette, Inhaler, Cat Burns, Ashnikko, Georgia and Arlo Parks.

Meanwhile Scottish singer Katie Gregson-Macleod will be joined by Aby Coulibaly, Brooke Combe, Gretel Hanlyn, Michael Aldag, Piers James and Rose Gray on the BBC Introducing stage.

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets for Saturday and Sunday when they go on sale on Friday at 8.30am.

Tickets for the Friday night – featuring dance acts – will be released the following week, Friday March 31, at 6.30pm.

Tickets reserved for local fans

A total of 15,000 tickets will be available for the Friday with 35,000 for each of Saturday and Sunday.

Half of tickets will initially be reserved for people living in the DD1 to DD11 postcodes.

Shuttle buses will help ferry fans between the city centre and Camperdown Park.

A range of temporary job and volunteer positions are available for the event.

The Courier has produced a handy guide to everything you need to know about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Tags

Conversation

