Home News Dundee

Dundee drugs battle crisis as addiction tsar resigns after just four months

By Jake Keith
March 21 2023, 4.34pm Updated: March 21 2023, 4.34pm
John Wyllie, independent chair of the Dundee Alcohol and Drugs Partnership. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Progress in tackling Dundee’s drugs crisis has hit a major stumbling block after one of the leading figures resigned suddenly after just four months.

John Wyllie has stepped down from his role as independent chair of the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP), which leads on improving access to treatment locally.

The former detective, who has cited personal reasons for the decision, was only appointed in November last year.

The announcement by Dundee City Council contained no comment from Mr Wyllie but a spokesperson for the ADP said he had provided “excellent leadership” during his short spell.

Dundee one of Europe’s worst for drugs deaths

Dundee is one of the worst places per capita for fatal overdoses in Europe and there has been significant focus on how to tackle the massive social and public health problem in recent years.

There were record drug deaths across the country year-on-year between 2013 and 2020 — when they reached a high of 1,339.

There were 52 drug-related deaths in Dundee — and 1,330 nationally — in the most recent year available in 2021, a slight fall.

It comes after the last man in the role, Simon Little, also resigned suddenly last summer amid concern over slow progress.

The last Dundee ADP chair Simon Little. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Mr Little has not spoken publicly about his reasons for leaving.

Local politicians have expressed concern at the two sudden resignations.

And they say the situation can only harm the mission to reduce drug deaths and provide better and more compassionate treatment for drug users.

‘Real concerns’ over leadership in Dundee

North East MSPs Michael Marra, of Labour, and Tess White, of the Conservatives, both raised the issue at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Ms White said she was concerned any momentum could be lost while Mr Marra said there are “real concerns” in the community.

He added: “The last chair — not this one but the last one — left with clear indications of frustration at the lack of ability to drive and deliver change.

“Now just months on we’re in the same position again so I share my colleague’s concerns regarding the lack of leadership in this.

John Wyllie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Does the minister have confidence the ADP can deliver change under the current model and what can we do to make sure there’s long term sustained leadership in Dundee where these problems are so engrained?”

Scotland’s minister for drugs policy Angela Constance said in response: “I was very sorry to hear that the Dundee chair had stood down.

“My understanding is that it is for personal reasons but I want to give my absolute assurance that officials will be liaising and reaching out to the local service to ensure interim arrangements are put in place.”

Minister says senior leadership needs to ‘step up’

She added: “I am absolutely focused in ensuring all ADPs, including the one in Dundee, get the right support.

“The issue we often forget in this chamber…(is that) we are very critical and rightly so at times of alcohol and drug partnerships (but often) the issue lies with senior leadership.

“And that may be senior leadership at this level within the Scottish Government.

Minister for drug policy Angela Constance pictured previously in the main chamber. Image: PA

“One of the things we need to do as we embark upon this journey of reforming alcohol and drug partnerships and services is we need to ensure that leadership at IJB and health board level absolutely steps up to the plate.

“Because sometimes ADPs are left to hang out to dry when the problems lies elsewhere.”

Dundee Labour councillor Kevin Keenan reiterated the concerns raised and said the constant change in leadership “doesn’t do the organisation any good”.

He added: “I do suspect there’s concern around how quick they (the ADP chairs) are able to make change happen.”

Tags

Conversation

