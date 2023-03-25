Broughty Ferry couple’s incredible 1944 Auschwitz love story inspires new novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry couple’s incredible 1944 Auschwitz love story inspires new novel

John Mackay helped liberate a group of Jewish prisoners, including Edith "Eci" Steiner, who he later married .

By Jake Keith & Kate Brown
John and Edith Mackay in Dundee in February 2017. Image: Wullie Marr/HPR.
John and Edith Mackay in Dundee in February 2017. Image: Wullie Marr/HPR.

An incredible love story which saw a Tayside woman rescued from Auschwitz in the Second World War by her soon-to-be husband has inspired a new novel.

John Mackay helped save a group of Jewish prisoners from Auschwitz as they marched with Nazi guards to another concentration camp.

Edith “Eci” Mackay was among them and the pair ended up happily married for 71 years, settling in Broughty Ferry in later life.

Eci died in 2017 aged 92 and John passed away in 2019 aged 98.

John and Edith Mackay, in 1944. Image: Wullie Marr/HPR.

Historical fiction author Amanda Lees, from Hong Kong, stumbled across the obituary of John and was instantly hooked by the tale.

Her novel, The Midwife’s Child, is a blend of historical fact and fiction inspired by the couple’s story and is out with Bookouture on May 16.

New novel inspired by amazing story

Set against the backdrop of the fiercest fighting, The Midwife’s Child centres on Maggie, a midwife and courier for the Resistance.

Captured by the Germans and sent off to Auschwitz, she uses her skills to try and help her fellow women prisoners.

But when they’re forced to leave the camp on a death march and walk in the midst of winter to an unknown destination, she must take care of an orphaned baby, all while trying to escape.

Eventually, she is rescued by a Scottish soldier on an undercover SAS mission who falls in love with her at first sight.

Lees said: “As I delved more into their story, I especially loved the account of their meeting at a dance held for the residents of the displaced persons camp where Eci was staying.

“Initially John was too shy to ask her to dance and asked a friend to approach her.

“She sent him back insisting he ask her himself, which he did. This is included in Maggie and Jamie’s story.”

How did Eci and John meet and fall in love?

The couple’s real-life story began as the war was finally coming to an end.

Eci and her mother had arrived at the holocaust camp in Auschwitz in 1944.

They were both captive in the camp for six weeks whilst Nazi Josef Mengele was conducting experiments on inmates.

Mengele was a member of the team of doctors who selected victims to be killed in the gas chambers.

He was also one of the doctors who administered the gas.

Around a million people were killed during the holocaust, including 39 members of Eci’s immediate family.

Auschwitz. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

However, Eci and her mother were among the few who managed to survive by being asked to work.

Little did John know his future wife, a beautiful young Hungarian girl by the name of Eci Steiner, was among the column of prisoners he saved while they were being marched to Bergen Belsen.

Following the heroic rescue, Eci and her mother took up residence in a displaced persons’ facility.

And later the troops organised a dance at a village hall where Eci caught the eye of John, who was a Commando.

After the effects of the war, Eci was now stateless and had no passport.

However, the couple overcame every obstacle that came their way.

The couple’s relationship quickly blossomed and they married after the war in 1946.

Having settled in Scotland, they welcomed two children to the world, Peter and Sharon.

The Mackay family. Image: Wullie Marr/HPR.

John, who was born in Glasgow and raised in Brighton, later built a successful career as a hotelier in Scotland.

Mackay’s father had bought the Atholl Arms Hotel at Blair Atholl, which the couple managed for 30 years. In retirement he became a Conservative councillor.

In 2000 he was made an MBE for services to the town.

They moved to Broughty Ferry in 1997 and spent their last years at Balcarres Care Home where they lived until their deaths two years apart.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented