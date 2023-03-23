Dundee Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee Cameron MacKenzie was last seen in the Kirriemuir area on Monday. By Kieran Webster March 23 2023, 1.11pm Share Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4247257/missing-greenock-cameron-mackenzie-dundee-kirriemuir/ Copy Link 0 comments Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A missing Greenock teenager who was last seen in Kirriemuir may have travelled to Dundee. Cameron MacKenzie, 16, went missing from the Greenock area last Friday at around noon. He was last seen in the Kirriemuir area on Monday morning before possibly travelling to Dundee. Cameron is described as 6ft tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black body warmer, black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black backpack. Police Scotland is encouraging anyone with information to contact officers. A spokesperson added: “If you have any information regarding Cameron’s whereabouts, we urge you to contact police as soon as possible on 101, quoting incident number 3433 of March 19.” It comes as police have launched a separate appeal for help in finding a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing in Paisley, and may have also travelled to Dundee. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 10 STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs a public meeting to get to truth over Olympia closure Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden 3 LexFest: Memorial concert for late Dundee musician raises £2.5k for suicide bereavement charities Popular TV chef Julie Lin to take pop-up Can-teen restaurant to Dundee SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 8 Most Read 1 Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash 2 Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him 3 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 10 4 Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee 5 ‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life… 6 Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29 7 Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover 8 Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village 9 Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife 10 Man in hospital after house fire in Fife More from The Courier Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's… Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League… Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now… Editor's Picks Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing ‘change in mindset’ at League Two side Paperchase: Closure date for Dundee Overgate shop Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with £500 energy bill Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife Most Commented 1 Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms supremo Murray Foote’s resignation 2 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 3 Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole 4 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 5 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 6 New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess' 7 Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP is 'not in a mess' during Loose Women appearance 8 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 9 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 10 Dundee's Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure