Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee

A missing Greenock teenager who was last seen in Kirriemuir may have travelled to Dundee.

Cameron MacKenzie, 16, went missing from the Greenock area last Friday at around noon.

He was last seen in the Kirriemuir area on Monday morning before possibly travelling to Dundee.

Cameron is described as 6ft tall with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black body warmer, black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black backpack.

Police Scotland is encouraging anyone with information to contact officers.

A spokesperson added: “If you have any information regarding Cameron’s whereabouts, we urge you to contact police as soon as possible on 101, quoting incident number 3433 of March 19.”

