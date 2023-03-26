Scotland’s oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A Dundee

The Glen Affric tartan is part of a new exhibit at the V&A Dundee.

By Ellie Milne
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
A piece of tartan discovered in a Highlands peat bog and due to be displayed at V&A Dundee has been identified as the oldest in Scotland.

The Glen Affric tartan, named after the spot where it was found 40 years ago, can be dated back to circa 1500 to 1600 AD.

This makes it the oldest known surviving specimen of true tartan in the country.

The Scottish Tartans Authority commissioned dye analysis and radiocarbon testing to  determine the age of the material.

Peter MacDonald, head of research and collections, said: “The testing process has taken nearly six months but the effort was well worth it and we are thrilled with the results.

The Glen Affric tartan – Scotland’s oldest-known true tartan. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.

“In Scotland, surviving examples of old textiles are rare as the soil is not conducive to their survival. As the piece was buried in peat, meaning it had no exposure to air, it was therefore preserved.

“The tartan has several colours with multiple stripes of different sizes, and so it corresponds to what people would think of as a true tartan.

“Although we can theorise about the Glen Affric tartan, it’s important that we don’t construct history around it. Although Clan Chisholm controlled that area, we cannot attribute the tartan to them as we don’t know who owned it.

“The potential presence of red, a colour that Gaels considered a status symbol, is interesting because of the more rustic nature of the cloth. This piece is not something you would associate with a king or someone of high status; it is more likely to be an outdoor working garment.”

Tartan to go on display at V&A Dundee

Scientists from National Museums Scotland used high resolution digital microcopy to identify four dye colours – green, brown, and possibly red and yellow.

They were also able to establish that it would been made pre-1750s as no artificial dyes were used to make the tartan.

It was then sent down to East Kilbride where all of the peat staining for radiocarbon testing which suggested the tartan was made between 1500 and 1600 AD.

Next month, the tartan will go on display for the first time as part of an exhibition at the V&A Dundee.

It will be the oldest exhibit among more than 300 objects which can be viewed by the public from Saturday, April 1 until January 14, 2024.

John McLeish, chairman, and Peter MacDonald, head of research and collections, of The Scottish Tartans Authority, brought the Glen Affric tartan to curator James Wylie to be exhibited at V&A Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.

John McLeish, chairman of the Scottish Tartans Authority, said: “The Glen Affric tartan is clearly a piece of national and historical significance. It is likely to date to the reign of James V, Mary Queen of Scots, or James VI.

“There is no other known surviving piece of tartan from this period of this age. It’s a remarkable discovery and deserves national attention and preservation.”

James Wylie, curator at V&A Dundee, added: “I’m delighted the exhibition has encouraged further exploration into this plaid portion and very thankful for The Scottish Tartans Authority’s backing and support in uncovering such a historic find.

“To be able to exhibit the Glen Affric tartan is immensely important in understanding the textile traditions from which modern tartan derives, and I’m sure visitors will appreciate seeing this on public display for the very first time.”

