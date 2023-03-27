Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site

The plans were first given the green-light by Dundee City Council in 2019.

By Laura Devlin
How the development could look. Image: A B Roger & Young Ltd architects.

Developers have renewed plans to transform a derelict Dundee city centre site with new homes and retails units.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council to build 28 flats and three retail units on the site of a former warehouse on Trades Lane in Dundee.

The application had previously been given the green-light by the council in 2019, however no work has been undertaken since the approval and the previous approval has expired.

The developer has now submitted a fresh application, asking the local authority to renew approval for the plan.

What is the proposed development?

Under the plans lodged with DCC, submitted by A B Roger & Young Ltd architects in Brechin, up to three retail units and 28 “open-plan” flats could be built on the Trades Lane site.

Twenty five of the flats will be situated across the first five storeys of the building, with three penthouse apartments with three bedrooms each on the top floor.

The site is on the corner of Trades Lane and South Marketgait and was previously home to an engineering supplies warehouse facility.

In a design statement submitted alongside the application, the developers said they aim to deliver a “high quality modern development” within the “vibrant context of Dundee  city centre”.

An impression of how the building could look from the South Marketgait dual carriageway. Image: A B Roger & Young Ltd architects.

It’s also hoped the proposals will establish “a positive relationship with the surrounding context” and which will “remove an abandoned eyesore” and “continue with the regeneration of Dundee”.

The plans were first unveiled in November 2018, with Dundee City Council granting planning permission for the development the following June.

However in the two-and-half years since the approval, no work has been carried out and the site remains derelict.

Work starting on Customs House

The re-submission of the application comes five months after it was announced work on Customs House, which sits opposite Trades Lane, was set to begin.

Custom House, which is opposite Trades Lane, has lain empty for more than a decade. Image: DC Thomson.

The A-listed Georgian mansion house, which has been empty for more than a decade, is to be transformed into 20 luxury flats, with plans to build a further 29 flats across two new-build structures also approved.

