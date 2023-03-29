Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee has been in the spotlight this week following the decision to put down five wolves.

The pack was euthanised after displaying “unusually anxious and abnormal behaviour” following an operation on alpha male Loki.

Staff at the facility were said to be “heartbroken” – and it has led to an outcry from some members of the public.

But what do we know about Dundee’s only wildlife attraction, which has been a popular destination for decades?

Here, we take a closer look at the zoo, how it is run and governed, and what it does to support animal conservation.

Who runs Camperdown Wildlife Centre?

The Dundee zoo is run by Leisure and Culture Dundee (L&CD).

While the organisation is a registered charity, it is run at arm’s-length by Dundee City Council.

Several councillors serve on the board as well as members from other backgrounds.

The same organisation runs facilities like the Olympia – currently shut for major repairs – the Regional Performance Centre for Sport, Caird Park golf course, the Caird Hall, libraries and community centres.

How is the zoo funded?

L&CD has not revealed how much it costs to run the zoo.

However, the organisation receives the bulk of its funding from the city council – so Dundee taxpayers help to fund the operation of the centre.

Money is also received through admissions.

Tickets cost £6 for adults, £5 for children and concessions and £1.50 for under-threes – though Active Lifestyle card-holders get discounts.

Fundraising efforts from an independent group, Friends of Camperdown Wildlife Centre, also help pay for the running of the zoo.

The funding of Camperdown is different from most other zoos in Scotland, which are run by larger charities or private owners.

Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park are both owned by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling is owned by private company Scottish African Safari Park Limited.

The likes of Fife Zoo and the Scottish Deer Centre near Cupar are also run privately.

What animals are at the park?

The zoo is home to more than 50 different species – mostly of European origin.

This includes brown bears, lemurs, macaques, pine martens, giant anteaters, meerkats, marmosets, otters, donkeys and horses.

A number of birds call the centre home – such as owls, eagles, rheas and storks – along with reptiles.

Until they had to be euthanised, the park was also home to a pack of European grey wolves.

What rules and regulations apply to Camperdown Wildlife Centre?

Camperdown Wildlife Centre is a member of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Biaza).

The charity has more than 100 members, which are said to be “at the forefront of conservation, education and research”.

Members are governed by a number of policies and guidelines in areas like animal welfare, covering the physical and mental health of animals, their social lives and their enclosures.

According to the Biaza policy on euthanasia, killing an animal should only be considered in certain circumstances, including when the animal is suffering from a disease, detrimental psychological state or severe pain and stress.

This can also be considered when “the continued presence of an individual animal is disruptive to the natural dynamic of a group within an individual collection”.

How does Camperdown support conservation?

According to its website, Camperdown Wildlife Centre has a “very close relationship with science”.

The zoo has animals that are part of the European Breeding Programme, which aims to preserve threatened species by paring them with compatible mates.

This is designed to create self-sustaining zoo populations and prevent the need to bring wild animals into captivity.

The centre also runs an education programme aimed at offering “the highest standard of zoological education to visitors using every possible resource that is available to education staff”.

The programmes are guided by Biaza and Defra – the UK Government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

What do visitors think of Dundee’s zoo?

In 2021/22, a total of 85,233 people visited the zoo.

That was up from 73,757 in 2019/20, the last full pre-Covid year.

The zoo has a four out of five rating on TripAdvisor from 427 reviews and is 15th on the list of the city’s best attractions.

The most recent review on the site, posted on March 20, describes the centre as a “fantastic day out”.

It adds: “First time we have been, drove up from Edinburgh and was well worth it.

“There was lots of animals in there to see, with the 3 bears being our highlight.

“Our girls absolutely loved it.”

Another review describes it as a “brilliant day out for young and old”, adding: “Lots of animals for the kiddies to see.”

And a five-star review from September 2022 says: “The enclosures had sufficient foliage in them for the animals to hide away and get some privacy if they wished.

“Inexpensive day out. The attraction is very low key – they could if they wish do more such as feeding talks, petting of the guinea pigs etc but they don’t and that makes it low key and different to some of the other zoos.”

However, some reviewers have criticised the conditions and sizes of enclosures, and areas that do not have any animals in them.