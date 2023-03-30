Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1’s Big Weekend – and reveals her 5 acts to watch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee DJ has recalled the moment she was asked to headline a stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Hannah Laing, 28, is the main act on the dance stage on Friday May 26 at Camperdown Park.

It means she will be kicking off a huge three days of music in her home city – with stars like Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Jess Glynne, the Jonas Brothers and Anne-Marie lining up on the Saturday and Sunday.

Hannah’s name was announced by Radio 1 DJ Greg James during his breakfast show on Wednesday.

Fellow Dundonian DJ AmyElle is also on the line-up.

‘All my friends and family will be there’

Speaking to The Courier, former Harris Academy pupil Hannah said: “Honestly, it feels absolutely mental – especially because it’s in my home town, which means that all my friends and family are going to be there.

“It’s not every day you get to become the headline act at a music festival so it feels special, I can’t wait.”

Hannah, who had a headline slot on the Boogie Bar stage at last year’s TRNSMT in Glasgow, was aware she was being lined up for an appearance at the Big Weekend.

But she says she had no idea that she would be the main act on the second stage.

She said: “I knew I was going to be playing but I didn’t know anything about headlining.

“My management called me up and said, ‘They want you to be the headline act on their Radio 1 dance stage, would you be up for it?’ I was like, ‘Too right!'”

Joining Greg James for the announcement on Wednesday, DJ Danny Howard said Hannah was the natural choice to headline the dance stage.

She said: “It feels surreal, having people like Danny Howard say such things about me in that way.

“These are people I’ve looked up to for years. To get the chance to perform alongside these acts is unreal.”

Apperance at Dundee Dance Event

Before then, Hannah – who has worked in dentistry for the last 10 years – will be performing at Dundee Dance Event (DDE) on Sunday April 30.

She said: “I haven’t actually played in Dundee in over a year now so to know I was going to perform at DDE was already exciting.

“Now we have two events, it just makes it even more special and I know people are going to come out and have fun.

“We don’t really get these types of events in Dundee so we’re really lucky to have two events celebrating dance music so close to each other.”

Hannah’s 5 acts to watch at Big Weekend

Hannah has shared her five dance acts to look out for during Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

She said: “I’ve performed with Ben Hemsley and Shack before and they put on great shows.

“Sarah Story is playing back-to-back with Pete Tong, that will be unmissable.

“Danny Howard and Arielle Free will also be great.”

