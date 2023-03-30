Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1’s Big Weekend – and reveals her 5 acts to watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1’s Big Weekend – and reveals her 5 acts to watch

Hannah Laing says getting the chance to play a big show in her home city is "absolutely mental".

By Ben MacDonald
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter

A Dundee DJ has recalled the moment she was asked to headline a stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Hannah Laing, 28, is the main act on the dance stage on Friday May 26 at Camperdown Park.

It means she will be kicking off a huge three days of music in her home city – with stars like Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Jess Glynne, the Jonas Brothers and Anne-Marie lining up on the Saturday and Sunday.

Hannah’s name was announced by Radio 1 DJ Greg James during his breakfast show on Wednesday.

Fellow Dundonian DJ AmyElle is also on the line-up.

‘All my friends and family will be there’

Speaking to The Courier, former Harris Academy pupil Hannah said: “Honestly, it feels absolutely mental – especially because it’s in my home town, which means that all my friends and family are going to be there.

“It’s not every day you get to become the headline act at a music festival so it feels special, I can’t wait.”

Hannah, who had a headline slot on the Boogie Bar stage at last year’s TRNSMT in Glasgow, was aware she was being lined up for an appearance at the Big Weekend.

But she says she had no idea that she would be the main act on the second stage.

Hannah will perform in front of thousands of people at Camperdown Park. Image: Supplied

She said: “I knew I was going to be playing but I didn’t know anything about headlining.

“My management called me up and said, ‘They want you to be the headline act on their Radio 1 dance stage, would you be up for it?’ I was like, ‘Too right!'”

Joining Greg James for the announcement on Wednesday, DJ Danny Howard said Hannah was the natural choice to headline the dance stage.

She said: “It feels surreal, having people like Danny Howard say such things about me in that way.

“These are people I’ve looked up to for years. To get the chance to perform alongside these acts is unreal.”

Apperance at Dundee Dance Event

Before then, Hannah – who has worked in dentistry for the last 10 years – will be performing at Dundee Dance Event (DDE) on Sunday April 30.

She said: “I haven’t actually played in Dundee in over a year now so to know I was going to perform at DDE was already exciting.

“Now we have two events, it just makes it even more special and I know people are going to come out and have fun.

“We don’t really get these types of events in Dundee so we’re really lucky to have two events celebrating dance music so close to each other.”

Hannah’s 5 acts to watch at Big Weekend

Hannah has shared her five dance acts to look out for during Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

She said: “I’ve performed with Ben Hemsley and Shack before and they put on great shows.

Sarah Story is playing back-to-back with Pete Tong, that will be unmissable.

Danny Howard and Arielle Free will also be great.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Angus pervert's child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…
Great British Menu: Dundee's Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
Attainment and teaching at Dundee's Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed?

Most Read

1
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Perth gran left fighting for life after three brain aneurysms makes remarkable recovery
Sculptor brothers David and Robert Mach team up with comedian Phill Jupitus for free…
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss hopes 'pressure' on Aberdeen counterpart Barry Robson tells in…
James McPake praises patience of Dunfermline's Robbie Mahon with 'everyone staking a claim' in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented