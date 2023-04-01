Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment

It comes after the youth worker's appointment last year sparked furious debate centring on whether the job was appropriate for a man.

By Jake Keith
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dundee & Angus College’s treatment of former period dignity officer Jason Grant has been heavily criticised in a damning new internal report.

An investigation by the organisation found management failed to follow proper procedures when axing the flagship role in September last year.

It comes after the youth worker’s appointment sparked furious debate centring on whether the job was appropriate for a man.

Mr Grant is suing the college and its partners, alleging he was discriminated against due to his sex, but the separate internal grievance has now come to a conclusion.

It’s understood he has now tendered his resignation after the outcome.

D&A College has said in response to the findings that the situation was “unprecedented and complex” and it will await the legal proceedings concluding before commenting further.

What does the decision say?

The papers, seen by The Courier, reveal the former personal trainer was deliberately excluded from key meetings leading up to the decision.

The announcement regarding his role was also made public before Mr Grant himself had even received anything in writing, the report found.

Jason Grant.

The grievance, lodged several months ago, was handled by various board members of D&A College.

The board members from his appeal found many of the numerous claims made by the 36-year-old, who claims his treatment was unjust, to be proven.

His lawyer, Ryan Russell, of MML Legal, said it would be inappropriate to comment on the findings due to the live employment tribunal case.

He added: “I can only confirm that Mr Grant has resigned but will not be commenting any further due to the ongoing litigation”.

College prioritised press coverage

Some of the other grievances found proven were that the college prioritised press communications above communicating with Mr Grant directly in relation to axing his role.

Another outcome of the grievance process is that the college do not accept his removal from the period dignity role was anything at all to do with him being a man.

One of the key issues his tribunal claim will look at is whether his sex was anything to do with his removal.

Jason Grant, middle, alongside MML head of employment Ryan Russell, right, and MML’s Jay Lawson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The organisation also didn’t follow correct procedures when bosses attempted to subtly demote Mr Grant back to his previous role as student wellbeing officer, a position which no longer existed.

The former tobacco salesman was still employed at the college but had been off work with stress ever since the media storm over his appointment erupted.

He has now officially resigned, breaking all ties with the college.

D&A College confirmed it has received the outcome of the grievance.

A spokesperson said: “Our policy is that we do not comment on any individual staff matters but what we can say is that the circumstances in this case were unprecedented and complex.

“As with all grievances, we will consider the findings carefully and thoroughly. With legal matters ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Plan to increase awareness of free period products

The role would have seen Mr Grant lead a communication strategy raising awareness of availability of period products in places such as schools and colleges.

Many believed the £33,000 a year job should have gone to a woman.

This led the working group which hired him — made up of figures from councils in Dundee and Angus, as well as Perth College and D&A College — to come under intense public criticism.

Others did however argue all jobs should simply be filled by the best candidate, regardless of gender.

Within days the group publicly axed the role, leaving Mr Grant in disbelief.

The Tayport resident’s sex discrimination employment tribunal case is still at the preliminary stage but could result in a hearing lasting several weeks.

The most recent update in February revealed there is a dispute over whether all those involved in creating the role should respond in the case.

