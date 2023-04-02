Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and family

The Barnhill-based musician will perform in the city for the first time in three years at the Camperdown Park event.

By Ben MacDonald
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night.
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord

Dundee DJ AmyElle is looking forward to creating a party atmosphere at this year’s Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The 26-year-old from Barnhill took part in last year’s festival in Coventry and will be performing on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on the Friday evening.

She said: “Being included in the Big Weekend line-up is always an honour but for this to be at home makes it all the more special.

“Last year was incredible, so with a Scottish crowd you just know it’s going to be a party.”

It’s been three years since the DJ, real name Amy Bryant, has performed in the city.

The Barnhill DJ will have her 96-year-old grandma watching her perform. Image: Tomorrowland

She said: “I started my DJing career in Dundee and I actually haven’t been back to play a hometown show here since I moved to London in 2020.

“I feel like this is a big moment for me.

“I’ve got a bunch of my friends and family, including my 96-year-old grandma, coming to the show. I can’t wait to get everyone dancing.”

Music events putting Dundee on the map

Amy believes that having both the Big Weekend and Dundee Dance Event in the city is a great opportunity to showcase local acts.

She said: “It’s so good to see Dundee being put on the map with these kind of events.

“We have so much talent in Scotland. It’s really important that we have events like DDE to continue to shine a light on that talent.

“It feels like Dundee is at the forefront of that this year. That can only be a great thing for our wonderful city.”

After her performance at Camperdown Park, Amy is looking forward to releasing new songs to the public.

She said: “I’ve been locked away in the studio since the start of the year working on music and a release plan. I’m really excited to get the new tunes out into the world.

“Everything happened kind of fast for me so this year it’s really about discovering my sound and honing my craft.

“I’m supporting Elderbrook on tour in May and I’ve got lots of other great shows lined up.”

The Courier has compiled a full guide to Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

