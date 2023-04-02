Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and family

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee DJ AmyElle is looking forward to creating a party atmosphere at this year’s Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The 26-year-old from Barnhill took part in last year’s festival in Coventry and will be performing on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on the Friday evening.

She said: “Being included in the Big Weekend line-up is always an honour but for this to be at home makes it all the more special.

“Last year was incredible, so with a Scottish crowd you just know it’s going to be a party.”

It’s been three years since the DJ, real name Amy Bryant, has performed in the city.

She said: “I started my DJing career in Dundee and I actually haven’t been back to play a hometown show here since I moved to London in 2020.

“I feel like this is a big moment for me.

“I’ve got a bunch of my friends and family, including my 96-year-old grandma, coming to the show. I can’t wait to get everyone dancing.”

Music events putting Dundee on the map

Amy believes that having both the Big Weekend and Dundee Dance Event in the city is a great opportunity to showcase local acts.

She said: “It’s so good to see Dundee being put on the map with these kind of events.

“We have so much talent in Scotland. It’s really important that we have events like DDE to continue to shine a light on that talent.

“It feels like Dundee is at the forefront of that this year. That can only be a great thing for our wonderful city.”

After her performance at Camperdown Park, Amy is looking forward to releasing new songs to the public.

She said: “I’ve been locked away in the studio since the start of the year working on music and a release plan. I’m really excited to get the new tunes out into the world.

“Everything happened kind of fast for me so this year it’s really about discovering my sound and honing my craft.

“I’m supporting Elderbrook on tour in May and I’ve got lots of other great shows lined up.”

