Dundee street poet Mark Richardson speaks of delight after first book published

Dundee street poet Mark Richardson says the publication of his first book has brought him a sense of “validation” after years of writing.

Charlotte’s Ned, a collection of 19 poems, takes a sideways look at Dundee’s social problems and what he calls the “gentrification” of areas in the city.

Mark didn’t start writing and performing poetry until the age of 29 but recitals for friends quickly progressed to posting hugely popular clips online.

One of his most popular was tongue-in-cheek rhyme Solidarity for the Seagulls produced after it was revealed many of the birds were being culled in Dundee.

But he also tackles big societal issues in the city including drug addiction and mental health.

Expletive-laden poems prove popular

His expletive-laden recitals on social media have proved popular and the Dundonian is now celebrating the publication of his first-ever book of poems.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to have my work published for the first time. It brings a feeling of validation.

“It’s quite a dark look at Dundee – contrasting the glamour of the V&A and the waterfront with all the city’s social issues.

“The poems include references to drug deaths and poverty. I don’t pull any punches.

“At the same time though, I like to add comedy. I feel like you get away with a lot more if you make it funny.”

Shortly before Covid, Mark and fellow poet Gemma Johnston had begun to build momentum with impromptu street gigs and performances in pubs in Dundee and across Scotland.

They follow in the footsteps of Gary Robertson, Mark Thomson and Kevin McCabe – who gained popularity with work written in the local Oary dialect.

Trainspotting huge inspiration for Mark

One of Mark’s biggest inspirations is Irvine Welsh and his colloquial Scots writing style.

Welsh’s books, such as the iconic Trainspotting, helped him realise Scots dialects can flourish in mainstream art and literature.

“I love that style,” he said.

“My writing has lots of profanities but it’s art and it works.

“First and foremost I’m a performer so I like to speak the words. I feel they have more power when I’m able to perform. In that sense, it was quite hard to get them on to a page.

“But I’m really happy with them all and I hope people like them.

“The response has been fantastic so far.

“I’ve been out speaking to local independent shop owners who are keen to take some copies and sell them which is great.

“I’m not sure how you’d go about getting something like this in Waterstone’s mind!”

The book, which also features cover artwork by Fifer Shona Skylar, will be available to purchase online with Speculative Books from April 20.

It is also available via Mark directly on Instagram or at urbanpoet54321@gmail.com