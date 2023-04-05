Dundee street poet Mark Richardson speaks of delight after first book published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee street poet Mark Richardson speaks of delight after first book published

Charlotte’s Ned takes a sideways look at Dundee's social problems and what Mark calls the "gentrification" of areas in the city.

By Jake Keith
Mark Richardson with copies of his new book, outside the V&A, Riverside Esplanade, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Dundee street poet Mark Richardson says the publication of his first book has brought him a sense of “validation” after years of writing.

Charlotte’s Ned, a collection of 19 poems, takes a sideways look at Dundee’s social problems and what he calls the “gentrification” of areas in the city.

Mark didn’t start writing and performing poetry until the age of 29 but recitals for friends quickly progressed to posting hugely popular clips online.

One of his most popular was tongue-in-cheek rhyme Solidarity for the Seagulls produced after it was revealed many of the birds were being culled in Dundee.

But he also tackles big societal issues in the city including drug addiction and mental health.

Expletive-laden poems prove popular

His expletive-laden recitals on social media have proved popular and the Dundonian is now celebrating the publication of his first-ever book of poems.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to have my work published for the first time. It brings a feeling of validation.

“It’s quite a dark look at Dundee – contrasting the glamour of the V&A and the waterfront with all the city’s social issues.

“The poems include references to drug deaths and poverty. I don’t pull any punches.

Mark’s poems contrast poverty and investment in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“At the same time though, I like to add comedy. I feel like you get away with a lot more if you make it funny.”

Shortly before Covid, Mark and fellow poet Gemma Johnston had begun to build momentum with impromptu street gigs and performances in pubs in Dundee and across Scotland.

They follow in the footsteps of Gary Robertson, Mark Thomson and Kevin McCabe – who gained popularity with work written in the local Oary dialect.

Trainspotting huge inspiration for Mark

One of Mark’s biggest inspirations is Irvine Welsh and his colloquial Scots writing style.

Welsh’s books, such as the iconic Trainspotting, helped him realise Scots dialects can flourish in mainstream art and literature.

“I love that style,” he said.

“My writing has lots of profanities but it’s art and it works.

Mark has a big social media following locally. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“First and foremost I’m a performer so I like to speak the words. I feel they have more power when I’m able to perform. In that sense, it was quite hard to get them on to a page.

“But I’m really happy with them all and I hope people like them.

“The response has been fantastic so far.

“I’ve been out speaking to local independent shop owners who are keen to take some copies and sell them which is great.

“I’m not sure how you’d go about getting something like this in Waterstone’s mind!”

The book, which also features cover artwork by Fifer Shona Skylar, will be available to purchase online with Speculative Books from April 20.

It is also available via Mark directly on Instagram or at urbanpoet54321@gmail.com

