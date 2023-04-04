Xplore Dundee admits staff pay talks ongoing despite fares rise

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at Xplore Dundee admit talks over a staff wage rise are ongoing despite saying a hike in fares was to help fund a workers’ pay deal.

The bus operator increased prices on Monday, citing factors including an end to Scottish Government funding, low passenger numbers and operating costs.

In a statement on its website, the firm also said it was “giving our staff a well-earned pay increase” and investing in its fleet.

That led to a backlash from some locals, who claimed workers for the company – which is owned by McGill’s – have not received more pay for the new financial year.

Talks with staff over pay rise

Asked to clarify its statement, a spokesperson for Xplore Dundee confirmed talks about a pay deal for this year are still taking place.

The spokesperson said: “We are currently in dialogue with employees regarding the pay increase that is due to take effect.

“We are unable to comment further at this time whilst discussions are ongoing.”

The firm also says staff got a pay rise last year and there was an increase in overtime payments towards the end of 2022.

Locals react to fare increase

Many passengers have reacted with dismay to the fares rise, which came at the same time Stagecoach put its prices up by about 15%.

Commenting on an Evening Telegraph Facebook post, Chris McDonald said: “The (Xplore) buses have been very unreliable so they can’t really justify a raise in prices.

“I’m actually glad I walk through Dundee anyway.”

Elizabeth Flight branded the rise “absolutely shocking” and claimed people had been forced to get taxis due to bus cancellations.

And Mags Daisy Rae posted: “(This) is a cheek as half the buses don’t turn up, leaving people stranded.”

Last year, the company vowed to increase its workforce to curb cancellation issues following a UK-wide driver shortage.

At the start of this year, bosses said driver numbers had returned to their “full complement”.