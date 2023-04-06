Hunt for hit-and-run driver after two-car Dundee crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a hit-and-run driver after a two-car crash on a busy Dundee road.

Officers were called to Fintry Road on Wednesday after a collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Kia Ceed.

No one was injured during the incident, which happened just before 6pm.

The driver of the Vauxhall fled the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called around 5.40pm on Wednesday to a report of a two-car crash on Fintry Road, Dundee, involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Kia Ceed.

“Officers attended and no one was injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the Corsa.”

Anyone with information should call contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2783.