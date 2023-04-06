Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre

Women's theatre company Circo Rum Ba Ba will be performing inside the whale at City Square until Saturday.

The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Families enjoying the Easter holidays were surprised to see an 18-foot long replica whale in Dundee city centre on Thursday afternoon.

The structure is part of an immersive experience and will be in City Square until Saturday.

Inside the whale, women’s theatre group Circo Rum Ba Ba perform hour-long shows.

During the performances the group explores the tale of sea creatures and their battle to survive in an ocean full of rubbish.

Theatre group Circo Rum Ba Ba are performing inside the aquatic creature. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mixing puppetry, comedy and music, guests are asked to help save the whale and a turtle from a deluge of plastic.

The whale is in the city as part of the Think Thursday pilot, encouraging the public to visit the area on Thursday evenings.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at one of the shows.

Some of the youngsters who enjoyed their experience. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Families make their way inside the whale. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The experience inside the whale. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The audience helps the whale and a turtle from a deluge of plastic. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Audience members say hello to the turtle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The whale is in the city as part of the Think Thursday scheme. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The turtle goes to find jellyfish, its favourite food – sadly they mistake plastic bags for jellyfish and start to feel ill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

