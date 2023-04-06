Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre

Families enjoying the Easter holidays were surprised to see an 18-foot long replica whale in Dundee city centre on Thursday afternoon.

The structure is part of an immersive experience and will be in City Square until Saturday.

Inside the whale, women’s theatre group Circo Rum Ba Ba perform hour-long shows.

During the performances the group explores the tale of sea creatures and their battle to survive in an ocean full of rubbish.

Mixing puppetry, comedy and music, guests are asked to help save the whale and a turtle from a deluge of plastic.

The whale is in the city as part of the Think Thursday pilot, encouraging the public to visit the area on Thursday evenings.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at one of the shows.