Dundee Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre Women's theatre company Circo Rum Ba Ba will be performing inside the whale at City Square until Saturday. The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald April 6 2023, 5.53pm Share Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4285009/dundee-whale-city-square/ Copy Link 0 comments [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Families enjoying the Easter holidays were surprised to see an 18-foot long replica whale in Dundee city centre on Thursday afternoon. The structure is part of an immersive experience and will be in City Square until Saturday. Inside the whale, women’s theatre group Circo Rum Ba Ba perform hour-long shows. During the performances the group explores the tale of sea creatures and their battle to survive in an ocean full of rubbish. Theatre group Circo Rum Ba Ba are performing inside the aquatic creature. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Mixing puppetry, comedy and music, guests are asked to help save the whale and a turtle from a deluge of plastic. The whale is in the city as part of the Think Thursday pilot, encouraging the public to visit the area on Thursday evenings. Our photographer Kim Cessford was at one of the shows. Some of the youngsters who enjoyed their experience. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Families make their way inside the whale. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The experience inside the whale. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The audience helps the whale and a turtle from a deluge of plastic. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Audience members say hello to the turtle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The whale is in the city as part of the Think Thursday scheme. The turtle goes to find jellyfish, its favourite food – sadly they mistake plastic bags for jellyfish and start to feel ill. 