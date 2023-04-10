Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent

Neighbours said it sounded like the vehicle "blew-up" as it was travelling near the roundabout at Pitkerro Drive.

By James Simpson
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police closed part of a busy Dundee road following a two-car crash on Monday.

Glenconnor Drive was shut to north-west bound traffic after an Audi TT collided with a Vauxhall Mokka on Monday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses report seeing two men flee the scene after the crash.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident near the Linlathen Store.

Neighbours said it sounded like the vehicle “blew-up” as it was travelling near the roundabout at Pitkerro Drive.

A large police presence was reported in the area from around 2pm.

Glenconnor Drive. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police dogs were also deployed as a search was being conducted of the wider area around the collision.

Neighbours said two men fled the scene on foot towards Pitkerro Drive after removing a license plate from the Audi TT.

One woman told The Courier the vehicle “spun out” after colliding with the parked car.

‘It must have been some impact’

She said: “There was two that ran-off in the direction of Pitkerro Drive after it happened.

“They removed the front registration from the car.

“It must have been some impact as the car was facing in the opposite direction after the crash, it spun out.”

A section of Glenconnor Drive remains closed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man who did not wish to be named said there was debris strewn all over the road and footpath in the aftermath of the collision.

He said: “Police have closed a section of the road off just now and there is some mess on the road and the path further ahead.

“It doesn’t appear anyone has been injured during this incident thankfully but it’s been a bad smash.

Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“The red Vauxhall was parked-up and due to the impact the other car is now facing the wrong way.

“Police started moving some of the debris from the road just before 3pm.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a parked vehicle at Glenconnor Drive in Dundee shortly after 1.15pm on Monday, 10 April.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicle and inquiries are ongoing.”

