Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police closed part of a busy Dundee road following a two-car crash on Monday.

Glenconnor Drive was shut to north-west bound traffic after an Audi TT collided with a Vauxhall Mokka on Monday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses report seeing two men flee the scene after the crash.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident near the Linlathen Store.

Neighbours said it sounded like the vehicle “blew-up” as it was travelling near the roundabout at Pitkerro Drive.

A large police presence was reported in the area from around 2pm.

Police dogs were also deployed as a search was being conducted of the wider area around the collision.

Neighbours said two men fled the scene on foot towards Pitkerro Drive after removing a license plate from the Audi TT.

One woman told The Courier the vehicle “spun out” after colliding with the parked car.

‘It must have been some impact’

She said: “There was two that ran-off in the direction of Pitkerro Drive after it happened.

“They removed the front registration from the car.

“It must have been some impact as the car was facing in the opposite direction after the crash, it spun out.”

One man who did not wish to be named said there was debris strewn all over the road and footpath in the aftermath of the collision.

He said: “Police have closed a section of the road off just now and there is some mess on the road and the path further ahead.

“It doesn’t appear anyone has been injured during this incident thankfully but it’s been a bad smash.

“The red Vauxhall was parked-up and due to the impact the other car is now facing the wrong way.

“Police started moving some of the debris from the road just before 3pm.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a parked vehicle at Glenconnor Drive in Dundee shortly after 1.15pm on Monday, 10 April.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicle and inquiries are ongoing.”