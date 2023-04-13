Call for action to rid Dundee of dogs’ dirt

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Opposition councillors in Dundee say more action is needed to rid the city’s streets and parks of dogs’ dirt.

Liberal Democrat group leader and West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said additional staff are needed for the council’s animal control service.

Earlier this year, the group proposed that a salary of around £30k be included in the city council’s budget to fund an extra service staff member.

But this was rejected by the SNP majority administration.

Mr Macpherson is backing a council plan to relaunch its ‘Green Dog Walkers’ scheme.

This will ask pet owners to wear a green armband to show they are committed to cleaning up after their dogs and other good practices.

Mr Macpherson also highlighted that not enough fixed penalty notices are issued to deter owners from letting their pets foul pavements.

Even fewer are paid.

In March, it was reported that of ten issued from January 2022 to February 2023, only three were paid.

‘Further help needed’

Mr Macpherson said: “We’ve been very impressed with the work of the animal control team in tackling dog fouling.

“But we feel the team needs greater resource which is why at this year’s council budget, our group included the resources to fund an additional animal control officer in its proposals for the 2023/24 revenue budget.

“The number of fixed penalty notices issued is low as is the payment of them and additional resources would further help deal with the dog fouling issue.”

He added: “The vast majority of dog owners behave responsibly, picking up after their dog, but a small minority do not.

“We get regular complaints from residents about dogs’ dirt left on pavements, in parks and other open spaces.

“It is filthy and unhygienic and we are anxious the city council therefore takes further steps to deal with dogs’ dirt in public places.”

‘Green Dog Walkers campaign’

The council’s environment and public health manager recently told Mr Macpherson:

“The promotion of ‘Green Dog Walkers’ has been limited in recent years due to the pandemic and the standing down of core volunteers who had been involved with this in Dundee.

“This was discussed recently at a meeting with it being noted that we have had recent interest from a couple of groups looking to get involved with promoting this scheme again so discussions with them are planned.”

West End Ward colleague, Councillor Michael Crichton added: “We are pleased therefore to note that environment officers are looking to relaunch the Green Dog Walkers scheme which previously ran in Dundee.

“It began in Falkirk, by two dog walkers who were fed up of dogs’ mess in public places.”