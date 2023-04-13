Release date announced for final season of Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth’s Guilt

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The release date for the final series of Guilt – the TV drama by Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth – has been announced.

The hit BBC show – which first aired in 2019 – tells the story of Max and Jake, two brothers who are forced to rebuild their lives after an accidental hit and run.

Season two ended with Max (Mark Bonnar) travelling to Chicago to meet up with Jake (Jamie Sives).

In the third and final series, the duo will travel back to Scotland in search of their “final redemption”.

When can I watch series three of Guilt?

The first episode of new series is set to air on BBC Scotland at 10pm on April 25, before being shown again on BBC2 at 9pm on April 27.

All episodes will also be released on iPlayer on April 25.

Forsyth said: “We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way.

“It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption.”

BBC ‘incredibly proud’ of award-winning programme

Louise Thornton, BBC head of commissioning, said: “We are incredibly proud of Guilt.

“It was the first drama commission for the BBC Scotland channel in 2019 and we have been delighted with how it has been received by our audiences.

“To be able to bring it back for a third and final time gives us the chance to wrap up the story of Max and Jake which we know will involve some hair-raising and edge-of-the-seat moments which the audience have come to expect.”

Guilt was shot in Glasgow and Edinburgh, however it’s popularity has seen it aired as far afield as the USA, Sweden, South Africa and Portugal.

In 2020 it won Best Drama at the Scottish Baftas.