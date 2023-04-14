Dundee shopkeeper ‘overwhelmed’ by support after alleged stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee shopkeeper ‘overwhelmed’ by support after alleged stabbing

Linlathen Store owner Vishal Sood was taken to hospital after the incident on Glenconnor Drive on Saturday.

By James Simpson
Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied

A Dundee newsagent says he is overwhelmed by the support he has received after he was allegedly stabbed in his shop.

A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out the attack shortly after the store opened for the day.

A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out the attack shortly after the store opened for the day.

Vishal – known to his customers as Andy – is now back at work.

The 41-year-old told The Courier police initially helped him before he was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

He said: “Police were here very quickly and provided first aid.

“When I was in ambulance they took a decision to take me to hospital – I think I was still in shock.”

‘Great relationship’ with community

Vishal says customers thought he was “mad” for returning to work so soon after the incident.

He added: “We’ve been here for coming up for 12 years. I’ve got a great relationship with the local community.

“I was overwhelmed when the customers were coming in after what happened and asking how I was.

“I’m grateful for their well-wishes and also the work of the emergency services who arrived on the scene.

“I’ve taken a little bit of time off – but not much.”

Vishal is now back at work at Linlathen Store. Image: Supplied

Barry Jackson, 37, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court earlier this week charged with carrying out the attack.

Papers allege that he assaulted Vishal by repeatedly stabbing him on the head and body to his injury, with the intention of robbing him.

The charges state Jackson repeatedly demanded money from the shopkeeper.

Jackson is also alleged to have possessed a knife as an offensive weapon on Glenconnor Drive that day.

He made no plea during the petition hearing and Sheriff Eric Brown remanded him, pending a further appearance in court due next week.

