Dundee shopkeeper ‘overwhelmed’ by support after alleged stabbing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee newsagent says he is overwhelmed by the support he has received after he was allegedly stabbed in his shop.

Linlathen Store owner Vishal Sood was taken to hospital after the incident on Glenconnor Drive on Saturday.

A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out the attack shortly after the store opened for the day.

Vishal – known to his customers as Andy – is now back at work.

The 41-year-old told The Courier police initially helped him before he was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

He said: “Police were here very quickly and provided first aid.

“When I was in ambulance they took a decision to take me to hospital – I think I was still in shock.”

‘Great relationship’ with community

Vishal says customers thought he was “mad” for returning to work so soon after the incident.

He added: “We’ve been here for coming up for 12 years. I’ve got a great relationship with the local community.

“I was overwhelmed when the customers were coming in after what happened and asking how I was.

“I’m grateful for their well-wishes and also the work of the emergency services who arrived on the scene.

“I’ve taken a little bit of time off – but not much.”

Barry Jackson, 37, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court earlier this week charged with carrying out the attack.

Papers allege that he assaulted Vishal by repeatedly stabbing him on the head and body to his injury, with the intention of robbing him.

The charges state Jackson repeatedly demanded money from the shopkeeper.

Jackson is also alleged to have possessed a knife as an offensive weapon on Glenconnor Drive that day.

He made no plea during the petition hearing and Sheriff Eric Brown remanded him, pending a further appearance in court due next week.