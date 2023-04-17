Body positive group bringing first ever burlesque festival to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Body positive group bringing first ever burlesque festival to Dundee

The team is keen to create a community and safe space for building confidence, both as a dancer and as an individual.

Members of Marvelesque.
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
By Chloe Burrell

“We collect people who don’t really fit elsewhere.”

This is the message from Marvelesque Burlesque, a group in Dundee which promotes body positivity, inclusivity and acceptance.

One class with the shining performing troupe is all that is needed to consider buying a brightly-coloured feather fan, grabbing a glittering headpiece, wrapping up in a feather boa and putting on a pair of fishnet stockings.

The team is keen to create a community and safe space for building confidence, both as a dancer and as an individual.

‘Body confidence and body positivity’

What founder and director Shula Paris, or Mama Jin as she is known on stage, set out to build almost a decade ago was a place for self-expression and accessibility within the art of burlesque – hailing herself as a “proudly disabled performer”.

Speaking about the class, she said: “The main thing we want to promote at Marvelesque is body confidence and body positivity through dancing and how to accept your body as it is and use it to make it pretty – and like yourself a little more.

“A lot of people I know certainly don’t have the best confidence.

Founder of Marvelesque Burlesque Shula Paris as 'Mama Jin.'
Founder of Marvelesque Burlesque Shula Paris as ‘Mama Jin.’ Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There is a really fun part to it – it feels great and it feels good to be glamorous and sparkly.

“You can have all of the fancy costumes and I love it.”

Taylor Chalmers, who is the group choreographer of Marvelesque, said: “It’s about encouraging people to feel a bit more comfortable in their own skin.”

Since Marvelesque was in its infancy, Blair Watson has been the resident compere and show host and is set to play that all-important role once more as the group is preparing to put on the city’s first ever burlesque festival this summer.

Burlesque festival coming to Dundee

The festival will be held on July 8 at Bonar Hall, with dedicated workshops, masterclasses in dance and stalls set to open from 1pm and two special performances to take place in the evening at 6 and 9pm.

The event will even attract an international crowd, with a burlesque performer from New Zealand expected to attend, as well as one from New York.

Blair said: “We’ve been doing this for nearly a decade now and we’re still quite hidden away so we want to bring burlesque to more people.

“People don’t know that we’re here, yet the Scottish burlesque scene is already pretty good.

The Marvelesque Burlesque group during rehearsals.
The Marvelesque Burlesque group during rehearsals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Glasgow runs its regular burlesque festival and Marvelesque is pretty big compared to a lot of the smaller troupes and what they do.

“We’ve been going from strength to strength and at the point now where our shows are selling out and we want to do more involvement with not just us but also the Scottish burlesque scene as well.

“We thought this would be a good idea and we’re hoping that it will be.”

Taylor, known on the stage as Tequila Diamond, has been teaching dance for five years and credits it as a place where she can truly be herself.

She said: “Every week getting to see my dancers, teach them the art and get to see them continually push themselves to become more confident and grow gives me joy like no other.

‘Burlesque accepts anyone’

“Marvelesque really is one big family and I would be completely lost without them. The friendships formed and support given from everyone is a fantastic environment to be in.

“I started out going along to classes when I was at my lowest point with myself and my body and burlesque helped me learn to love myself again.

“I would always encourage anyone to give burlesque a try, it doesn’t matter what age, shape, size, ability or gender you are, the great thing about burlesque is it accepts everyone.”

Notably Dundee’s largest group of burlesque and cabaret performers, with around 30 committed members, the team performs three shows per year in Bonar Hall, bringing glitter and glamour directly to the heart of the city.

The group even attracts older women to the sessions who are wanting to keep moving and try something different.

Group member Sadie Binx during rehearsals.
Group member Sadie Binx during rehearsals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There is a class on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings at Showcase The Street, in Stobswell.

Aubrey Allure, who has been attending the class for a year, said: “Marvelesque isn’t just a troupe, it’s a family. I have been part of Marvelesque for a year now and I have grown so much – not just as a performer, but as a person.

“At Marvelesque, it’s all about building each other up and being there for one another. I’m so proud to be a part of this family, and the directors work tirelessly – always going above and beyond for every single member.”

‘Confident in my own skin’

Scarlet Viper echoed this, saying: “Marvelesque has helped me in a huge way since moving to Dundee – it’s given me so much confidence in my body, a chance to perform and fully feel like myself, an amazing social group.

“It’s fantastic to be part of something in the community that is continuing to grow bigger and better. I’m very proud to be part of something so special.”

Ivanna Tease added: “Before joining Marvelesque I had zero self confidence and a very poor body image. My self esteem was at rock bottom and, having moved to a new place where I know no one I had very little social interaction.

“I look forward to class every single week because I get some me time and to be around like- minded and supportive people. Since joining, I’ve become so much more confident in my own skin, not only through classes and being shown how to work with what I was given, but through constant reassurance, positive comments and uplifting conversation.”

History of burlesque

Burlesque as an art form and musical play has been in existence since the Victorian era, coming to the US in the 1840s as sketch performance.

Full of quick-wit and empowerment, burlesque died down in the 1930s during a cultural and moral crackdown and has since seen a resurgence.

Classic burlesque brings to mind Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are a Girls Best Friend and Peggy Lee’s Fever.

Today it entails elaborate dress, sensual performance and creativity, where men and women are welcomed no matter age, shape or size.

Miss Honey Lust during rehearsals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It has been known to have a close intersection with drag.

When asked what he would say to someone who is keen to take up the art of burlesque but not sure how to go about it, Blair said: “Just do it. You’ll never know until you jump in both feet first.

“It’s one of those things where everyone feels quite self-conscious and unsure until you just do it – we pride ourselves on genuinely feeling like we’ve built a family and more of a community and that’s part of the purpose of what we do.

Marvelesque is a community-interest company, we’re founded with social aims and ideals.

“We’ve been collecting people who find that they don’t have other places to fit and other communities that fit them.

“People seem to gravitate towards that and we pride ourselves on being a welcoming, inclusive, open and free space for expression – one of the big things that we want to put at the forefront of what we do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Councillors call for free 'smart doorbells' to be given to Dundee sheltered housing tenants
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Frustration as opening date for long-awaited mental health crisis centre in Dundee yet to…
86-year-old Nan Meldrum
'I'm just one wee person': Dundee's Nan pleas for more dropped kerbs to get…
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Jury finds thug guilty of latest partner assault in Dundee
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Did 'mad' graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Dundee United director 'heartbroken' after his horse Hill Sixteen dies in Grand National
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
'Dundee youths get a bad name - but police volunteers show our future is…
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in

Most Read

1
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Members of Marvelesque Burlesque and choreographer Taylor Chalmers in green.
Little Green Larder: Plans to change Dundee zero waste shop with £10,000 crowdfunding campaign
ernie ross
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf 'remote and distant' from his Glasgow constituency, claims Anas Sarwar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented