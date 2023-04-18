Dogs Beano and Dandy find new home together thanks to Dundee foster scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dogs Beano and Dandy find new home together thanks to Dundee foster scheme

The Dogs Trust launched a new approach to rehoming pooches a year ago.

By Laura Devlin
Beano and Dandy
Beano and Dandy in City Square. Image: Dogs Trust

Two dogs named after iconic Dundee comics are among dozens to have found new homes thanks to a foster scheme in Dundee.

Dogs Trust Dundee launched a new approach to finding pooches new homes a year ago.

It means dogs from across Tayside and Fife are rehomed directly from a team of 12 foster carers in the region.

A total of 45 dogs have now found new places to live – with four currently available for adoption.

Among those to benefit are Yorkshire Terrier crossbreed brothers Beano and Dandy – named after the famous DC Thomson titles – who have found a new home together in Renfrewshire.

They followed Cockapoo puppy Ollie, who was the first dog to be rehomed when he moved in with his foster carer in Perthshire – who could not bear to part with him.

Ollie was rehomed in Perthshire
Ollie was rehomed in Perthshire. Image: Dogs Trust
Murphy
Murphy was the quickest to be rehomed. Image: Dogs Trust

The dog to be rehomed quickest as part of the scheme was Murphy, a poodle cross who found somewhere to live just seven days after arriving in foster care.

The oldest pooch to get a new home though the Dogs Trust scheme – which came after a rise in owners giving up their dogs post-Covid – was 14-year-old collie Angel.

Megan Wilkinson, Home from Home co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Dundee, said: “Some dogs may take a little longer than others to rehome but, as we have found, there really is a home out there for every dog.

“Our Home from Home fostering has also given people the chance to rehome a dog in their local area which is good for locals and the dogs.”

Angel was the oldest to find a new home through the scheme. Image: Dogs Trust

She added: “Rehoming all of these dogs in need would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of our volunteer foster carers who do such an amazing job.

“We cannot thank them enough. It’s also important for us to remind people in the area that we are here to help anyone wrestling with the difficult decision to give up their dog.

“For anyone in the area concerned about continuing to care for their dog for whatever reason, please reach out to us and we will do everything we can to help.”

