Dogs Beano and Dandy find new home together thanks to Dundee foster scheme

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two dogs named after iconic Dundee comics are among dozens to have found new homes thanks to a foster scheme in Dundee.

Dogs Trust Dundee launched a new approach to finding pooches new homes a year ago.

It means dogs from across Tayside and Fife are rehomed directly from a team of 12 foster carers in the region.

A total of 45 dogs have now found new places to live – with four currently available for adoption.

Among those to benefit are Yorkshire Terrier crossbreed brothers Beano and Dandy – named after the famous DC Thomson titles – who have found a new home together in Renfrewshire.

They followed Cockapoo puppy Ollie, who was the first dog to be rehomed when he moved in with his foster carer in Perthshire – who could not bear to part with him.

The dog to be rehomed quickest as part of the scheme was Murphy, a poodle cross who found somewhere to live just seven days after arriving in foster care.

The oldest pooch to get a new home though the Dogs Trust scheme – which came after a rise in owners giving up their dogs post-Covid – was 14-year-old collie Angel.

Megan Wilkinson, Home from Home co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Dundee, said: “Some dogs may take a little longer than others to rehome but, as we have found, there really is a home out there for every dog.

“Our Home from Home fostering has also given people the chance to rehome a dog in their local area which is good for locals and the dogs.”

She added: “Rehoming all of these dogs in need would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of our volunteer foster carers who do such an amazing job.

“We cannot thank them enough. It’s also important for us to remind people in the area that we are here to help anyone wrestling with the difficult decision to give up their dog.

“For anyone in the area concerned about continuing to care for their dog for whatever reason, please reach out to us and we will do everything we can to help.”