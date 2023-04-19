Renowned Dundee artist joins forces with school pupils for latest mural

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A renowned Dundee street artist has teamed up with school pupils for his latest eye-catching artwork.

Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – teamed up with pupils from Morgan Academy and other locals to paint the wall on Dundonald Street.

The idea for the nature-inspired piece came after young people in the Stobswell area presented their ideas to locals.

The youngsters then took their spray cans and, guided by Syke, painted the mural featuring butterflies, bees, grass, birds and mushrooms.

Syke told The Courier: “The project went really well. The young people involved were brilliant and so hard-working.

“It was completed over a couple of weekends, a few hours every day.

“The public consultation we had at Boomerang was brilliant – lots of the locals gave their opinions which helped decide on the final design.”

Hillcrest Foundation provided funding for the project, which was overseen by Dundee City Council’s central youth team.

Mark Percival, Hillcrest Foundation chair, said: “Supporting communities and young people are just two of the objectives that the Hillcrest Foundation aims to achieve through funding.

“This exciting project has seen young people come together and liaise with the wider community to produce a stunning public art piece that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Syke’s most famous Dundee artworks

Syke – who previously revealed how art had helped “save his life” – is behind a number of iconic works across the city.

Earlier this month he surprised the owner of The Shack Street Food with a mural of her.

Last summer, Syke made headlines with his painting of UFC star Paddy Pimblett after he made an emotional speech about mental health following a fight.

The artwork won praise from the fighter himself.

Syke also created a mural for Dundee woman Sophy Mitchell, after her diagnosis with terminal cancer.

Sophy’s story captured the hearts of the city before she died aged just 31.

Syke has also been behind some politically-motivated pieces.

In 2020 he paid tribute to George Floyd – a black man who died while being arrested by police in America – though the piece was later defaced.

Other pieces have included tributes to figures like actor Brian Cox, Dennis the Menace and charity fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Dundee is also home to a number of other colourful murals – including those brightening up areas around the Wellgate and Keiller shopping centres.

A rise in the amount of graffiti and street art has sparked a debate about when Dundee art becomes vandalism.