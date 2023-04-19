Renowned Dundee artist joins forces with school pupils for latest mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Renowned Dundee artist joins forces with school pupils for latest mural

Symon Mathieson - better known as Syke - teamed up with youngsters from Morgan Academy and other locals to paint the wall on Dundonald Street.

By James Simpson
The new Dundonald Street mural. Image: Hillcrest
The new Dundonald Street mural. Image: Hillcrest

A renowned Dundee street artist has teamed up with school pupils for his latest eye-catching artwork.

Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – teamed up with pupils from Morgan Academy and other locals to paint the wall on Dundonald Street.

The idea for the nature-inspired piece came after young people in the Stobswell area presented their ideas to locals.

The youngsters then took their spray cans and, guided by Syke, painted the mural featuring butterflies, bees, grass, birds and mushrooms.

Syke told The Courier: “The project went really well. The young people involved were brilliant and so hard-working.

The mural is focused on nature and sustainability. Image: Hillcrest

“It was completed over a couple of weekends, a few hours every day.

“The public consultation we had at Boomerang was brilliant – lots of the locals gave their opinions which helped decide on the final design.”

Hillcrest Foundation provided funding for the project, which was overseen by Dundee City Council’s central youth team.

Mark Percival, Hillcrest Foundation chair, said: “Supporting communities and young people are just two of the objectives that the Hillcrest Foundation aims to achieve through funding.

“This exciting project has seen young people come together and liaise with the wider community to produce a stunning public art piece that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Syke’s most famous Dundee artworks

Syke – who previously revealed how art had helped “save his life” – is behind a number of iconic works across the city.

Earlier this month he surprised the owner of The Shack Street Food with a mural of her.

Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, beside her new Syke mural. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Last summer, Syke made headlines with his painting of UFC star Paddy Pimblett after he made an emotional speech about mental health following a fight.

The artwork won praise from the fighter himself.

The mural of Paddy Pimblett by Syke.

Syke also created a mural for Dundee woman Sophy Mitchell, after her diagnosis with terminal cancer.

Sophy’s story captured the hearts of the city before she died aged just 31.

Sophy Mitchell with her Syke mural. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Syke has also been behind some politically-motivated pieces.

In 2020 he paid tribute to George Floyd – a black man who died while being arrested by police in America – though the piece was later defaced.

Other pieces have included tributes to figures like actor Brian Cox, Dennis the Menace and charity fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Syke’s Brian Cox mural in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Syke – or Simon Mathieson – and his tribute to Dennis the Menace.

Dundee is also home to a number of other colourful murals – including those brightening up areas around the Wellgate and Keiller shopping centres.

The Wellgate mural. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A marmalade-themed mural at the Keiller Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A rise in the amount of graffiti and street art has sparked a debate about when Dundee art becomes vandalism.

