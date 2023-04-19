Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A probe has been launched after a car was torched just days after a similar attack in the same area of Dundee.

The vehicle was parked on Brown Constable Street in Stobswell when it was set on fire early on Wednesday.

It is at least the second car to be targeted in that neighbourhood in recent days.

Last Tuesday, a taxi was set alight while it was parked on adjoining Brown Constable Pend.

However, despite the similarities, police have said the two incidents are not being treated as related.

Latest fire treated as ‘wilful’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a car on fire on Brown Constable Street, Dundee, around 4.55am on Wednesday.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service said the blaze was put out just before 5.15am.

Residents told of hearing “explosions” during last week’s fire.

A Mercedes-Benz E-class was badly damaged during that incident, near the junction with Arthurstone Terrace.

One resident said: “The car was well alight, the flames were soaring into the air.

“I’m amazed it never caught onto a neighbouring fence.”