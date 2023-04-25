Disabled residents told ‘don’t use taxis’ during Dundee school driving bans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disabled residents told ‘don’t use taxis’ during Dundee school driving bans

Taxi drivers fear for people being able to attend medical appointments.

By James Simpson
A school exclusion zone in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A school exclusion zone in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Council bosses are telling disabled residents to avoid using taxis when Dundee school exclusion zones are in force.

Driving bans have been introduced around several city schools at pick-up and drop-off times in an attempt to make them safer for pupils.

Certain streets are closed to traffic with exemptions in place for the likes of residents with permits for their own vehicles and emergency services.

But taxi drivers have highlighted issues with dropping off disabled passengers during the enforcement periods.

Impact on medical appointments

Chris Elder, taxi secretary for Unite, wants a review of the policy – saying it could impact on people getting to medical appointments.

It came after he was told of an example of a disabled passenger having to be dropped a distance away from their Hilltown home due to the rules in place around the Coldside Campus.

Chris said: “To give some context, this particular passenger had just been discharged from Ninewells Hospital.

“It’s concerning to hear drivers aren’t being able to carry out their duties properly – particularly in getting disabled or elderly people home safely.

“I contacted the school streets team regarding exemptions being put in place and highlighted this particular case.”

Taxi union rep Chris Elder.
Taxi union rep Chris Elder.

In an email exchange with Chris, the council told him that disabled people should avoid venturing out by taxi during enforcement times.

It stated: “We would ask blue badge holders who are getting a taxi to and from their home to avoid journeys that require travelling into or out of the school streets zone between the times of 8.30-9.15am and 3.00-3.30pm during school term times.”

Chris added: “What are folk expected to do if they’re issued with appointment times at hospital or their local GPs during enforcement periods?”

‘Horrifying’ case

East End Labour councillor Dorothy McHugh, secretary of the city’s pensioners’ forum, says she shares Chris’s concerns.

She said: “I appreciate that the intention behind the school streets initiative is to keep our children safe around schools.

“Some consideration must be given to older and disabled people with access limitations.

“Considering how difficult it is nowadays to get an appointment with a health professional, suggesting that blue badge holders should try to avoid journeys into or out of the school streets zone between the designated times, could be severely limiting, not to mention hazardous to their wellbeing.

“The example given of a disabled passenger being dropped off far from his home to avoid the restricted area is horrifying.”

East End Labour councillor Dorothy McHugh.
East End Labour councillor Dorothy McHugh.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The safer school streets policy was introduced to provide safer ways of getting to and from school under the powers of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

“Following consultation a part-time prohibition of driving around a number of city primary schools has been introduced on school days between 8.30am and 9.15am and 3pm and 3.30pm.

“Vehicles belonging to residents of the school streets are exempt from the prohibition of driving, along with emergency vehicles and contracted taxis for school transport.

“There are no other exemptions and all other vehicles are subject to enforcement by Police Scotland.”

In March, The Courier revealed how only one motorist had been penalised for driving in traffic-free zones outside 20 Tayside primary schools.

