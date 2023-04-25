Disabled residents told ‘don’t use taxis’ during Dundee school driving bans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council bosses are telling disabled residents to avoid using taxis when Dundee school exclusion zones are in force.

Driving bans have been introduced around several city schools at pick-up and drop-off times in an attempt to make them safer for pupils.

Certain streets are closed to traffic with exemptions in place for the likes of residents with permits for their own vehicles and emergency services.

But taxi drivers have highlighted issues with dropping off disabled passengers during the enforcement periods.

Impact on medical appointments

Chris Elder, taxi secretary for Unite, wants a review of the policy – saying it could impact on people getting to medical appointments.

It came after he was told of an example of a disabled passenger having to be dropped a distance away from their Hilltown home due to the rules in place around the Coldside Campus.

Chris said: “To give some context, this particular passenger had just been discharged from Ninewells Hospital.

“It’s concerning to hear drivers aren’t being able to carry out their duties properly – particularly in getting disabled or elderly people home safely.

“I contacted the school streets team regarding exemptions being put in place and highlighted this particular case.”

In an email exchange with Chris, the council told him that disabled people should avoid venturing out by taxi during enforcement times.

It stated: “We would ask blue badge holders who are getting a taxi to and from their home to avoid journeys that require travelling into or out of the school streets zone between the times of 8.30-9.15am and 3.00-3.30pm during school term times.”

Chris added: “What are folk expected to do if they’re issued with appointment times at hospital or their local GPs during enforcement periods?”

‘Horrifying’ case

East End Labour councillor Dorothy McHugh, secretary of the city’s pensioners’ forum, says she shares Chris’s concerns.

She said: “I appreciate that the intention behind the school streets initiative is to keep our children safe around schools.

“Some consideration must be given to older and disabled people with access limitations.

“Considering how difficult it is nowadays to get an appointment with a health professional, suggesting that blue badge holders should try to avoid journeys into or out of the school streets zone between the designated times, could be severely limiting, not to mention hazardous to their wellbeing.

“The example given of a disabled passenger being dropped off far from his home to avoid the restricted area is horrifying.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The safer school streets policy was introduced to provide safer ways of getting to and from school under the powers of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

“Following consultation a part-time prohibition of driving around a number of city primary schools has been introduced on school days between 8.30am and 9.15am and 3pm and 3.30pm.

“Vehicles belonging to residents of the school streets are exempt from the prohibition of driving, along with emergency vehicles and contracted taxis for school transport.

“There are no other exemptions and all other vehicles are subject to enforcement by Police Scotland.”

In March, The Courier revealed how only one motorist had been penalised for driving in traffic-free zones outside 20 Tayside primary schools.