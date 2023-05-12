Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see it

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 700ft cruise ship arrives in Dundee this weekend to kick-start the holiday season.

Up to 1,200 passengers will hop aboard Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition ship after its arrival from Newcastle early on Saturday.

The ship – which was built in 1999, and underwent refits in 2017 and 2022 – will then leave Dundee for Cherbourg in France on Saturday evening.

Ambition will also take in ports like Brest, Gijon, La Coruna and Le Havre during the fortnight’s trip.

The liner will return to Dundee a further four times during a bumper year of cruises from Dundee in 2023.

What does Ambition cruise liner have on board?

Ambition, registered in the Bahamas, has operated under previous names including Mistral, Grand Mistral and Costa neoRiviera.

It has 714 cabins – 125 of which have balconies and 113 are suites.

Its facilities are spread across 10 decks which have six lifts.

A host of restaurants offer bistro, food court, Asian and other speciality eating options.

There are also six bars including a poolside bar and a cocktail lounge.

Other services available on board include a 24-hour reception, hot tubs, a show lounge, a library, two outdoor swimming pools, a shopping galleria, a laundry and ironing room, church services, a gym and wellness centre and a hair and beauty salon.

Passengers are asked to dress formally and smart at night, but casually during the day.

Ship housed Ukrainian refugees

Ambition has returned to service as a cruise liner after housing 1,200 Ukrainian refugees in Glasgow, as part of a contract with the Scottish Government.

The ship was berthed at King George V dock in Shieldhall from September until the end of March.

By the time the ship departed to Germany for upgrade works, only 165 refugees remained on board.

They were allocated temporary accommodation in the city.

Dundonian sailor named Ambition’s ‘godmother’

The ship already has a strong link to Dundee, with Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Shirley Robertson OBE – who hails from the city – named Ambition’s “godmother”.

The title of godmother is a longstanding tradition, and is designed to bring the ship good luck and protection.

She named Ambition during a ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday, before joining passengers for the trip north to Dundee.

Shirley said: “Being at sea, and the excitement of arriving somewhere by sea, is very special.”

When can you see Ambition in Dundee?

The ship’s itinerary shows it is due to arrive in Dundee at about 8.15am on Saturday (May 13).

It will remain in Dundee Port for nearly 12 hours, before departing at 7.30pm.

The ship’s progress north from Newcastle can be tracked online.