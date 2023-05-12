Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see it

The vessel will take up to 1,200 passengers on a tour of France and Spain.

By Ben MacDonald
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line

A 700ft cruise ship arrives in Dundee this weekend to kick-start the holiday season.

Up to 1,200 passengers will hop aboard Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition ship after its arrival from Newcastle early on Saturday.

The ship – which was built in 1999, and underwent refits in 2017 and 2022 – will then leave Dundee for Cherbourg in France on Saturday evening.

The ship has had two refits in recent years. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line

Ambition will also take in ports like Brest, Gijon, La Coruna and Le Havre during the fortnight’s trip.

The liner will return to Dundee a further four times during a bumper year of cruises from Dundee in 2023.

What does Ambition cruise liner have on board?

Ambition, registered in the Bahamas, has operated under previous names including Mistral, Grand Mistral and Costa neoRiviera.

It has 714 cabins – 125 of which have balconies and 113 are suites.

The ship’s reception area. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
One of Ambition’s decks. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line

Its facilities are spread across 10 decks which have six lifts.

A host of restaurants offer bistro, food court, Asian and other speciality eating options.

There are also six bars including a poolside bar and a cocktail lounge.

The opening of Lupino’s restaurant on board the ship on Thursday. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Sun loungers on board. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line

Other services available on board include a 24-hour reception, hot tubs, a show lounge, a library, two outdoor swimming pools, a shopping galleria, a laundry and ironing room, church services, a gym and wellness centre and a hair and beauty salon.

Passengers are asked to dress formally and smart at night, but casually during the day.

Ship housed Ukrainian refugees

Ambition has returned to service as a cruise liner after housing 1,200 Ukrainian refugees in Glasgow, as part of a contract with the Scottish Government.

The ship was berthed at King George V dock in Shieldhall from September until the end of March.

Ambition docked in Glasgow while hosting Ukrainian refugees. Image: Shutterstock

By the time the ship departed to Germany for upgrade works, only 165 refugees remained on board.

They were allocated temporary accommodation in the city.

Dundonian sailor named Ambition’s ‘godmother’

The ship already has a strong link to Dundee, with Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Shirley Robertson OBE – who hails from the city – named Ambition’s “godmother”.

The title of godmother is a longstanding tradition, and is designed to bring the ship good luck and protection.

Dundonian Shirley Robertson is the ship’s godmother. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line

She named Ambition during a ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday, before joining passengers for the trip north to Dundee.

Shirley said: “Being at sea, and the excitement of arriving somewhere by sea, is very special.”

When can you see Ambition in Dundee?

The ship’s itinerary shows it is due to arrive in Dundee at about 8.15am on Saturday (May 13).

It will remain in Dundee Port for nearly 12 hours, before departing at 7.30pm.

The ship’s progress north from Newcastle can be tracked online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]