Home News Dundee

Dundee artist Frank To exhibits alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst

Duncan of Jordanstone-trained Frank says it's an 'honour' to sign up to Masterpiece art

By Michael Alexander
Frank To. Image: Frank To
Frank To. Image: Frank To

A Dundee-trained artist says it is an “honour” to be exhibiting on the same international platform as Banksy and Damien Hirst.

Award-winning Duncan of College Art and Design graduate Frank To says it was “exciting” to be signed up to Masterpiece art.

The art dealer collaboration was set up by Strange Tracey and Gormley’s Fine Art who showcase work of art titans such as Banksy, Andy Warhol, Grayson Perry and Damien Hirst.

Exciting and humbling experience

Frank said: “For me to be exhibiting on the same platform as Banksy, Andy Warhol, Grayson Perry and Damien Hirst is both quite exciting and humbling.

“As a student, I used to look up to these artists.

Always Puffin by Frank To

“To now be on the same platform as these giants of the art world only reassures me that everything that I have gone through in my career as an artist such as personal hardships and sacrifice have been worth it.”

Success of gunpowder work

Frank To’s unique gunpowder technique has garnered him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high-profile collectors alike.

These include actor Sir Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame) and New York based Michel Witmer.

Witmer hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Van Gogh and Andy Warhol.

To has also recently completed an international project with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs Vienna.

He taught youth leaders of the Youth4Disarmament initiative on how to use his Humanium Metal soft pastels to create artwork.

Grace by Frank To

It comes after his gunpowder work caused an explosion of success in the Society of Graphic Fine Art in London’s Mall Galleries.

Striving for a better world

Working with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs Vienna and Youth4Disarmment project was, he said, “really important as both an artist and a human being”.

“It’s important that I do my part in using my talents in creating a better world such as one without illegal firearms,” he added.

“I think these days art and artists can be selfish and not consider how they better humanity.

Frank To

“To me personally, it’s important to show the future generation on how to use my invention of illegal melted gun pastels to create artworks dedicated to world peace and justice.”

What was disarmament project about?

The United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs Vienna hosted the workshop ‘Disarming Arts’ on April 14.

Thirteen youth activists used crayons, hand-made by To with Humanium Metal powder from destructed firearms, to create artwork that conveys meaningful message.

The activists drew an animal that symbolises peace to them.

Lionesses, butterflies, penguins, owls and many other animals inspire peace.

The workshop was co-organised with the UNODA and Youth4Disarmament Initiative.

It was in collaboration with Frank To and opened with Mr Tam Chung, senior political affairs officer.

He delivered remarks highlighting the importance of engaging youth through creative initiatives, and to spread knowledge on the importance of disarmament policies to strengthen human security.

