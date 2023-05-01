Dundee Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary About 200 DJs and artists performed at 29 bars and clubs. Verity Power Entertainment wows the crowd. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald May 1 2023, 9.18am Share Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4340827/dundee-dance-event-pictures-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation