Dundee Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for £100m East End campus Councillor Fraser Macpherson says lessons must be learned from contract scandals which have engulfed the local authority. By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter April 28 2023, 11.46am Share Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for £100m East End campus Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4341517/dundee-city-council-chief-asked-why-public-not-consulted-on-school-pool-decision/ Copy Link Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]