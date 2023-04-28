Classic Porsche sells for over £31k in aid of Dundee Transport Museum expansion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A classic Porsche has sold for more than £31,000 at auction to raise money for the Dundee Transport Museum expansion.

The museum, based in Market Street, bought the former Maryfield tram depot in 2015 and plans to move in there.

Dundee City Council approved plans to start building work at the tram depot earlier this month.

The project will cost an estimated £5 million, with the money raised from the online auction going towards those costs.

The 1985 Porsche 911 Carrera (3.2) was left to the museum in a generous legacy donation.

Paul Jennings, director at the museum, said: “This is very good news that the car has sold for this much.

“We were expecting it to sell for at least £30,000.

“There were roughly 12 bids on the car and the auction was run over a week.

“With a flurry of bids in the end it’s nice to see the final figure.

“The last bid was about £3,500 more than the last.

“We reached a milestone last week when plans were approved for the new space so this money has given us a positive momentum.

“There is huge potential for the new space.”

The Porsche was left as part of a collection of cars and garage equipment.

Museum bosses did not deem it suitable for display so were given permission to sell it instead.

It is hoped the new museum will open around Easter 2024.

Adam Purrier, owner of Trade Classics – which handled the sale – said: “There was a lot of interest in the Porsche 911 which is in great condition and is now rightly regarded as a classic.”